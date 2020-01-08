‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Pushes Together Cleavage In Scandalous Dress

Lauren Drain is sizzling in the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Drain just gave birth to her first child at the end of 2019 and now she has been sharing a number of sexy throwback photos for her loyal fans. In the most recent shot that was posted on her account, the model smoldered in another NSFW outfit.

In the shot, Drain stood with her back facing the camera, looking into the mirror at her reflection, wearing a slight smile on her face. The beauty left little to the imagination while fans were treated to a view of both her frontside as well as her backside. While clad in a tiny silk dress that barely covered her body, the bombshell pushed together her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The NSFW outfit featured a high slit on both sides while she put her toned and tanned legs on full display.

She completed the look with a pair of nude heels and looked like she was ready for a night out on the town, wearing her long blond-dyed locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the stunning photo, the fitness coach told her fans that there are still a few spots left in her upcoming program.

The photo has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already captured the attention of many of her fans, racking up over 20,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her fit figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they wanted to join the program.

“Very gorgeous and sexy. You are one of a kind,” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji.

“Amazingly stunning and beautiful,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Mama Mia Girl You are Beautiful Woooooow,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain stunned in another sexy ensemble, that time in another throwback. In the sexy share, the bombshell flaunted her killer figure for the camera while rocking a white string bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 14,000 likes.