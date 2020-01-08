Sebastian Gorka Under Fire For Crude Attack On Teen Activist Greta Thunberg’s Body

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka is coming under fire after making a crude attack on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s body.

Gorka discussed the teen on his radio program, joining guest Andrew Klavan in mocking her last name and then taking a dig at her body.

“Whatever her name. What is her name?” Klavan said, via a clip posted by the media watchdog Media Matters. “Greta Thunberg?”

“Thunder thighs, Greta Thunberg,” Gorka replied.

As The Huffington Post noted, there was a swift reaction from critics who called it inappropriate for the 49-year-old former Trump adviser to be making comments on the body of Thunberg, who had just turned 17. Some called Gorka “disgusting” for the unnecessary and personal attack.

Many noted that the personal attack against Thunberg seemed to follow the playbook of Donald Trump, who has frequently lobbed personal attacks against the Swedish teen. That included an unprompted attack after Thunberg was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in which Trump appeared to criticize her demeanor.

“So ridiculous,” Trump said on Twitter. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg has said she was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a neurological disorder known to cause difficulty with communication and social skills. Many accused Trump of being bitter that he was not given the Time honor.

Trump’s attack came just days after members of the Trump family attacked a Stanford University professor who mentioned the name of Trump’s youngest son, Barron, during an impeachment hearing. First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to say that Karlan should “be ashamed” for mentioning Barron’s name while making a comparison between American democracy and English monarchy.

Melania defended Donald’s attack on Greta, saying in a statement that Thunberg is a public figure and implying that she is a fair target for criticism.

“It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do,” Melania said via a spokesperson. “Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

Many on the right have joined Trump in attacking Thunberg. As The Inquisitr noted, Fox News guest Michael Knowles called the teen a “mentally ill Swedish child” during an appearance after Greta spoke at the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit. The statement prompted an apology from the conservative news network.