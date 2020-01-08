NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Could Lead The Dallas Cowboys To A Super Bowl, Terrell Owens Says

Terrell Owens has an idea for Tom Brady for next season — come to the Dallas Cowboys, and lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Brady’s contract with the New England Patriots is set to void after this season, and speculation has been rampant about what the future Hall of Fame quarterback may have in mind for his final seasons in the league. Brady has already confirmed that he won’t be retiring, posting a long message on Instagram saying he’s hungry to return after the disappointing wild card round exit for the Patriots.

But it’s still not clear if Brady will be on the Patriots in the 2020 season. He has put off questions about his intention for next year, saying his focus was remaining on the season and the team’s attempt to reach what would have been a record-tying fourth consecutive Super Bowl.

Owens suggested that the Cowboys could be a good landing spot for Brady. The Cowboys will have to make a decision on quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason, and Owens said in an interview with 95.7 The Game that they could let him walk and roll the dice on Brady.

“They have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady. That’s the next move,” he said.

Owens added that it appears that Cowboys are ready to move on from Prescott.

“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract. So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension,” the Hall of Fame wide receiver said.

It was not clear yet what kind of contract Brady could be seeking. He has taken a series of below-standard contracts with the Patriots, giving the team money to build a winner around him, though it’s not clear if Brady would extend the same discount to another team. Brady has also made it clear that he wants to win another Super Bowl, so he would likely only sign on with a team that has the pieces to be a title contender.

The Cowboys took a step back in 2019, falling to an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs, but the team still employed one of the top offenses in the league.

There are some other teams being floated as options for Brady next season. As The Inquisitr noted, the Cleveland Browns have been seen as a potential option, a team filled with offensive weapons that was not able to put it together in 2019 despite expectations that they would return to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.