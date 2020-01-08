Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Sizzles In Coordinated Crop Top And Mini Skirt During Tropical Vacation

Cindy Prado has been dazzling her fans with a slew of photos from her luxurious vacation in Mexico, and today was no different.

The Cuban hottie took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a trio of smoking hot new snaps that were an instant hit with her 900,000 followers. The photos were taken in front of the Ven a La Luz — a gorgeous sculpture of a woman made of wood and rope that resides at the Ahau Tulum Hotel. Towering green trees and the near-cloudless blue sky completed the tropical scene around the model, who was quite a sight herself in a coordinated ensemble from White Fox Boutique that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Cindy looked smoking hot in the slinky crop top-and-mini skirt combo that boasted a bold zebra print that popped against her all-over tan. The ensemble included a bandeau-style top with a square neckline that clung tight to her voluptuous assets. In one photo, she let teased her followers by letting the garment’s thick shoulder straps fall down her toned arms, exposing even more cleavage than what was already in eyesight thanks to the item’s low cut.

The stunner also sported a daringly short mini skirt in the same pattern that upped the ante of her ensemble even more. The number hugged the model’s curves to define her hourglass figure, and grazed just to her upper thighs. A small slit fell on one side of the piece as well, flashing even more of her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on Cindy’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled mid section.

Cindy added a thick choker necklace made of shells to give her outfit even more of a tropical vibe. She carried a black-and-white purse around her shoulder as well, though later swapped it out for a smaller, woven handbag with a handle made of wooden beads.

As for her glam, Cindy wore her long tresses down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down her chest. She sported a minimal makeup look as well that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showering the Instagram model’s latest social media appearance with love. The upload has earned over 5,000 likes after just one hour of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many left compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so hot Cindy I can’t handle it,” one person wrote.

Another said that she was “beyond lovely.”

“Gorgeous, island life fits you,” commented a third.

Cindy has been flooding her fans with gorgeous snaps from her Mexican vacation. Just yesterday, she showed off her incredible physique again with a set of snaps from her lunch by the ocean that saw her sporting a vibrant crop top and denim shorts. The upload was equally-as popular as today’s, raking in nearly 14,000 likes and 200 comments to date.