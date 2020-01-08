Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In Skimpy Crochet Blue Bikini

Fitness hottie Yaslen Clemente recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her more than 1.2 million followers with a brand-new sexy snapshot.

In the pic, the model was seen rocking a very tiny crochet blue bikini which left very little to the imagination. The model wore her shoulder-length hair down and she opted for her signature minimal makeup look as she posed for the camera while standing in a swimming pool. She was holding a bottle of liquor in one hand and seemingly drinking alcohol with a shot glass with her other hand.

According to the caption, her skimpy bikini was from the online fashion brand, Beijo Baby, and the liquor she was holding in the photo is a product from Greek Lightning sold at Big Daddy’s Wine & Liquors in South Florida.

Within just an hour of going live, the latest share has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 100 comments in which fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments on the comments section of the post. While other followers dropped either fire or heart-eyes emoji — or a combination of both.

“What a beautiful and wonderful woman, perfect!” said one follower trailing the words with a pink heart, a kiss mark, and fire emoji.

“Happy Wednesday to you my friend @yaslenxoxo! I hope you have a great time over there in Miami!” another fan added.

“Looking good, real good,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous babe,” said a fourth fan.

Yaslen’s fellow influencers such as Natalia Garibotto, Anais Zanotti, Avital Cohen, and Katya Elise Henry also showed the new update some love.

Since the start of the year, the Latina beauty has been spicing up her feed with sexy snapshots and videos — whether it is for personal or for promotional purposes. In fact, just a few hours ago, the model shared an update where she was seen wearing a body-hugging mini dress, that was so tight that it barely contained her chest. Her toned thighs and legs were on display.

Also a day ago, the model took to her social media page to share another provocative photo. The Bang Energy elite model showed off her incredible body and peachy derriere in a red string bikini. The update consisted of two photos with the first one showing a frontal photo of Yaslen, flaunting her perky breasts and taut stomach as she posed in front of the camera. The next pic highlighted Yaslen’s curvy behind.