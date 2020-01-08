Halle Berry Bares Her Backside In Barely-There Braided Top

Award-winning actress Halle Berry might be known for her acting abilities, but on Wednesday, she put her fabulous figure on display in a sultry Instagram update.

The photo showed the beauty standing in a lush garden surrounded by green foliage. A few lavender and orange flowers popped out among the sun-kissed leaves.

Halle was in the middle of the photo, and she stood with her back to the camera. The picture captured her body from the middle of her thighs up as she ran one hand through her hair.

The actress appeared to be completely nude under a top that was made from sections of braided fabric. The sections were made from several colors, including bright green, purple and white. The braids were of irregular shapes and were several inches apart, giving her followers a good look at her bare skin underneath.

Halle was standing strategically among the plants in the garden to cover up most of her bare derrière. Enough bare skin revealed what looked like part of a tattoo on her lower back just above her right cheek. Her muscular back and thin waist stood out as the sun hit her shoulders. For an extra dose of sex appeal, the skin on her right thigh could be seen peeking out from the foliage behind her.

In the caption, Halle said that she was glad to be home in her garden and to be in one of her favorite tops, which was created by brand Nez York City, which specializes in unique braided apparel.

The post was a hit, raking in over 41,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of her followers were disappointed that she didn’t provide a front view, but most raved over how sensational she looked in the idyllic setting.

“nature along wit one of gods most beautifulest creations,” one fan wrote.

“Damn you look good,” said a second fan.

“You are like a fairy of the forest…” a third admirer commented.

“Wow very beautiful photo of you,” wrote a fourth fan.

Halle wows her fans on a regular basis. A quick look through her Instagram page reveals that she likes to showcase her incredible physique every once in a while. She recently showed off her bare back in an Instagram post when she welcomed the new year.

Many of her posts are inspirational, encouraging others to be their best. She is faithful to share her Fitness Friday posts, where she offers tips for her followers who want to get in shape or stay that way.