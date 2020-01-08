Here Are 10 Photos From Australia That You Need To See Today

The devastating Australian wildfires that have been raging for weeks are now estimated to have burned through about 32,400 square miles, NBC News reports. That’s roughly the size of the U.S. state of Indiana. By comparison, that’s about 5,000 more square miles than the wildfires that burned in the Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019, and approximately 6,400 times the amount of area that was burned in California’s 2019 wildfire season.

Meanwhile, the latest estimates indicate that as many as a billion animals — and that’s just including birds, reptiles, and mammals, not fish, insects, frogs, or invertebrates — have died as a result of the fires. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and the fires, fueled by drought and extreme heat (it’s summer in Australia), have so far claimed the lives of 24 people.

As is always the case when there is a natural disaster, photos and videos taken from the scene help reveal the depth of the tragedy, and this particular case is no exception.

A number of photos and videos that have emerged from the Australian wildfires follow. Please note that some of these photos and videos can be hard to watch, including the one immediately below.

Australians Valiantly Trying To Rescue Animals

This video is a compilation of scenes of people doing whatever they can to rescue animals, including at least one individual who poured water from her water bottle onto a koala that was being burned alive. The caption, per a translation provided by Google Translate, reads, “All these hundreds of millions of animals and plants dead by the flames that no man seems to be able to control… it breaks my heart. I find this rescue so moving, I swear at one point I have tears that have risen.”

A Homeowner Tries To Wait It Out

Reuters photographer Tracey Nearmy captured this photo of homeowner Nancy Allen outside of her home in the New South Wales town of Nowra while her husband, Brian, looks on in the background. Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, local resident Amanda Findley says that some entire streets in her town have been leveled to the ground. Still, she says, townsfolk — some of whom have lost everything — are looking beyond themselves in order to care for their neighbors.

“Listening to the stories of survival and resilience is the important work we all need to do now: supporting one another, taking the time to heal, because it is a long road ahead,” she writes.

An Ecological Armageddon

Although much has been written about the devastation the fire has wrought on wildlife, Australia is also home to an untold number of pets and livestock. Australia’s ABC News notes that many young farm animals, such as calves, are likely to starve to death due to their dead or injured mothers being unable to provide them with milk. Some farmers have had to simply shoot animals too injured to receive veterinary care. The Australian government has dispatched 100 veterinarians to help with assessing the damage to livestock.

Climate Change Blamed For Worsening Conditions

It’s hot and dry every summer in Australia, and indeed, every summer sees a risk of wildfires on the continent. However, this year things are even worse, thanks in part to climate change. That’s because the changing climate not only makes it hotter, according to The New York Times, but brings longer and more frequent periods of extreme heat. This dries up the vegetation, turning some parts of the continent into a veritable tinder box.

Firefighting Efforts

So massive are the Australian wildfires that the country’s government has had to import foreign firefighters, including teams from the United States. As Fox News reports, about 100 American firefighters — mostly from California, which battles its own wildfires almost every year — have joined in the Australian efforts. Similarly, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have sent “about two dozen” people with experience in managing forest fires to the region.

Firefighters, Some Of Them Volunteers, Risk Their Lives

Fighting a fire can be deadly even in the most mundane of conditions. But in extreme conditions — and when many attending firefighters are volunteers — the death toll is likely to be even higher. As reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two volunteer firefighters from the rural community of Horsley Park died when a tree fell on their truck and forced their vehicle off the road. Both men are survived by young children.

Even Sydney Is Not Safe

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, and its 5 million people live in close proximity to the deadly brushfires. However, it’s not just the fires themselves that Sydney residents have to worry about — the winds that partially help fuel the fires are also blowing ash and debris over densely-populated areas. As The Sydney Morning Herald reports, so polluted is the city from a mix of ash, smoke, and mist that the government has deemed the city’s air quality “hazardous.”

A Charred Kangaroo

Innumerable animals across Australia have died, whether as a direct result of the fires themselves, via smoke inhalation, or, as in the case of this kangaroo, being burned alive. Many creatures that survive the fires proper will find themselves without a habitat, likely to die of starvation or disease. Some Australians are doing their part to help out. For example, as reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two teenage cousins on Kangaroo Island were seen in a viral video, rounding up koalas and taking them to a neighbor for care.

“They’re All Dying, Aren’t They, Dad?”

Australia has a population of around 25 million people, and of course, that means that the continent is home to millions of children, many of whom are feeling the effects of the wildfires firsthand. This heartbreaking photo shows a young Australian learning for himself just how devastating the fires can be, on a personal level, as he holds in his arms a dead wallaby.

Whole Towns Destroyed

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Some Australian communities have been literally wiped off the map by the fires. In other towns, whole streets have been leveled to the ground. For example, as reported by The Inquisitr, the town of Balmoral is simply no more. The town, which had once been home to about 150 buildings and about 400 people, is now nothing but rubble. Townsfolk say it could take years for them to rebuild, if indeed they decide to rebuild at all.

Taking A Break

Stephen Henderson/CFA / Getty Images

Thousands of firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, are working almost around the clock to battle the wildfires, often at risk to their own physical and mental health, as The New York Times reports. Some are even taking time off from their regular jobs to battle the fires, giving up their vacation days in the process. They’re driven by a sense of duty to their neighbors, and in many cases, are “getting by on adrenaline” alone.

If you would like to donate money to help battle Australian wildfires, you can contribute by donating to Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s fundraiser, which, according to this report from The Inquisitr, has already raised over AUS $45 million, as of this writing, via her Facebook fundraiser.

If you would prefer to donate directly to an organization that is aimed at helping Australia’s wildlife, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is raising funds to address the toll the fires have taken on the country’s animals.