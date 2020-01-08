Here Are 10 Photos From Australia That You Need To See Today

The devastating Australian wildfires that have been raging for weeks are now estimated to have burned through about 32,400 square miles, NBC News reports. That’s roughly the size of the U.S. state of Indiana. By comparison, that’s about 5,000 more square miles than the wildfires that burned in the Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019, and approximately 6,400 times the amount of area that was burned in California’s 2019 wildfire season.
Meanwhile, the latest estimates indicate that as many as a billion animals — and that’s just including birds, reptiles, and mammals, not fish, insects, frogs, or invertebrates — have died as a result of the fires. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and the fires, fueled by drought and extreme heat (it’s summer in Australia), have so far claimed the lives of 24 people.
As is always the case when there is a natural disaster, photos and videos taken from the scene help reveal the depth of the tragedy, and this particular case is no exception.
A number of photos and videos that have emerged from the Australian wildfires follow. Please note that some of these photos and videos can be hard to watch, including the one immediately below.
Australians Valiantly Trying To Rescue Animals
View this post on Instagram
Pray for Australia ???? Toutes ces centaines de millions d’animaux et de végétaux morts par les flammes qu’aucun homme ne semble pouvoir maîtriser… ça me brise le cœur. Je trouve ce sauvetage tellement émouvant, j’vous jure à un moment j’ai les larmes qui sont montées. . . . . #pray #prayer #nature #animals #australia #prayforaustralia #australia #sydney #australie #bbb20 #anitta #sauvetage #justinbieber #prayforAustralia #incendie #koalasofinstagram #prayforhealing #hope #koalas #life #incendieaustralie #Australia #Australiafires #koala #Australianfires #love
This video is a compilation of scenes of people doing whatever they can to rescue animals, including at least one individual who poured water from her water bottle onto a koala that was being burned alive. The caption, per a translation provided by Google Translate, reads, “All these hundreds of millions of animals and plants dead by the flames that no man seems to be able to control… it breaks my heart. I find this rescue so moving, I swear at one point I have tears that have risen.”
A Homeowner Tries To Wait It Out
View this post on Instagram
Nancy Allen stands outside her house in Nowra, New South Wales, Australia. As the devastating bushfires continue to rage on, 24 people have been killed as well as over half a billion animals. #australia #bushfires #environment #wildlife #climatechange REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Reuters photographer Tracey Nearmy captured this photo of homeowner Nancy Allen outside of her home in the New South Wales town of Nowra while her husband, Brian, looks on in the background. Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, local resident Amanda Findley says that some entire streets in her town have been leveled to the ground. Still, she says, townsfolk — some of whom have lost everything — are looking beyond themselves in order to care for their neighbors.
“Listening to the stories of survival and resilience is the important work we all need to do now: supporting one another, taking the time to heal, because it is a long road ahead,” she writes.
An Ecological Armageddon
View this post on Instagram
With more than a month still to go in Australia's fire season, devastating bush fires are continuing to spread. This weekend, the government announced a large-scale use of military assets, a deployment not seen since World War II. More than 12 million acres have burned so far (an area larger than Switzerland), at least 23 people have died and an estimated 480 million animals have been killed or badly injured. “It really is an ecological Armageddon,” one expert said. As climate change worsens, scientists predict the fires will only become more frequent and more intense. To see maps of where the deadly wildfires are burning, tap the link in our bio. @mattabbottphoto took this photo of Jill Rose cooling off her alpacas in Tomerong.
Although much has been written about the devastation the fire has wrought on wildlife, Australia is also home to an untold number of pets and livestock. Australia’s ABC News notes that many young farm animals, such as calves, are likely to starve to death due to their dead or injured mothers being unable to provide them with milk. Some farmers have had to simply shoot animals too injured to receive veterinary care. The Australian government has dispatched 100 veterinarians to help with assessing the damage to livestock.
Climate Change Blamed For Worsening Conditions
View this post on Instagram
Huge wildfires in Australia are growing steadily bigger, causing tens of thousands of people along the country’s southeastern coast to evacuate. The state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency on Thursday, with the authorities warning that the fires heading their way this weekend might be the worst yet in an already catastrophic season. The devastation is immense. At least 15 people have died, with 8 deaths confirmed in the past week. Fires raged across forest and scrubland along Australia’s Pacific coast, choking cities with thick smoke, charring more than 1,000 houses and killing countless wild animals. Australia is normally hot and dry in summer, but climate change, which brings more frequent and longer periods of extreme heat, worsens these conditions and makes vegetation drier and more likely to burn. Tap the link in our bio to read more about the worst fire season in Australia’s recorded history. @mattabbottphoto took this photo of a kangaroo rushing past a burning house in Lake Conjola, New South Wales.
It’s hot and dry every summer in Australia, and indeed, every summer sees a risk of wildfires on the continent. However, this year things are even worse, thanks in part to climate change. That’s because the changing climate not only makes it hotter, according to The New York Times, but brings longer and more frequent periods of extreme heat. This dries up the vegetation, turning some parts of the continent into a veritable tinder box.
Firefighting Efforts
So massive are the Australian wildfires that the country’s government has had to import foreign firefighters, including teams from the United States. As Fox News reports, about 100 American firefighters — mostly from California, which battles its own wildfires almost every year — have joined in the Australian efforts. Similarly, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have sent “about two dozen” people with experience in managing forest fires to the region.
Firefighters, Some Of Them Volunteers, Risk Their Lives
View this post on Instagram
Australia is Still Burning!!! ????????Please send your prayers and any help that you can. ???????? We are in awe of the brave people who are fighting and coping with the flames and smoke now. And we admire the courage and perseverance it will take to recover and rebuild. ????????❤️????????!!! #australia #australiafires #helpaustralia #helpaustraliawildlife #firstresponders #wildliferescue #firezone #australianredcross
Fighting a fire can be deadly even in the most mundane of conditions. But in extreme conditions — and when many attending firefighters are volunteers — the death toll is likely to be even higher. As reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two volunteer firefighters from the rural community of Horsley Park died when a tree fell on their truck and forced their vehicle off the road. Both men are survived by young children.
Even Sydney Is Not Safe
Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, and its 5 million people live in close proximity to the deadly brushfires. However, it’s not just the fires themselves that Sydney residents have to worry about — the winds that partially help fuel the fires are also blowing ash and debris over densely-populated areas. As The Sydney Morning Herald reports, so polluted is the city from a mix of ash, smoke, and mist that the government has deemed the city’s air quality “hazardous.”
A Charred Kangaroo
View this post on Instagram
我不想發令人不安的照片，但是我必須要分享，因為澳大利亞需要我們的幫助。 這些大火最終將影響整個地球，我們所有的環境。 我們都需要嘗試做一些事情，即使只是一點點。 自從我11月的上一篇文章以來，大火已經越來越嚴重。 損失超過1200萬英畝!!! 因為Dizzy我愛上了澳大利亞所有的一切 尤其是那裡的大自然。 以下是一些可以幫助他們的連結和網站… I really don’t want to post disturbing photos, but I need to share this because Australia really needs our help. These fires will eventually effect the whole planet. All of our environments. We all need to try and do something, even if it’s just a tiny bit. Since my last post regarding this disaster in November, the fires have gotten way worse. Over 12 million acres lost and counting. Because of Dizzy I have learned to love Australia so much, the land, the people and especially the nature there. Below are some links and website where you all can help… @redcrossau www.redcross.org.au @nswrfs www.rfs.com.nsw.gov.au @wireswildliferescue www.wires.org.au
Innumerable animals across Australia have died, whether as a direct result of the fires themselves, via smoke inhalation, or, as in the case of this kangaroo, being burned alive. Many creatures that survive the fires proper will find themselves without a habitat, likely to die of starvation or disease. Some Australians are doing their part to help out. For example, as reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two teenage cousins on Kangaroo Island were seen in a viral video, rounding up koalas and taking them to a neighbor for care.
“They’re All Dying, Aren’t They, Dad?”
View this post on Instagram
Everything is dying… I went out to provide food drops and check our cameras for the endangered Brush-tailed rock-wallaby, I ended up feeling like I was showing my little boy his future. He cradled the dead wallaby, found near a muddy puddle of water. The smoke plumes lifting from the wild fire in the backdrop and he said, “They’re all dying aren’t they Dad?” I told him it was his job to save the world, it was the best I could do. He accepted. If this photo doesn’t speak a thousand words I don’t know what else will. Almost all wild Brush-tailed rock-wallaby habitat has burnt or is at imminent risk. They are starving, dehydrated, exposed to predators, and dying. A second wallaby was found on the road after it had been forced to the roads fleeing fires. I'm so proud of my amazing family for dropping everything to help where we can, they are my heroes. Support our cause, donate to @aussieark From @timswildlife, Founder of @aussieark Go to https://www.aussieark.org.au/ to help out. #NSWFires #VicFires #SAFires #AustraliaBurning #AusFires #australiafire #AustralianBushfire #AustraliaOnFire #BushfireRebellion #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth #ActNow #BeyondPolitics #TheTimeIsNow #NowOrNever
Australia has a population of around 25 million people, and of course, that means that the continent is home to millions of children, many of whom are feeling the effects of the wildfires firsthand. This heartbreaking photo shows a young Australian learning for himself just how devastating the fires can be, on a personal level, as he holds in his arms a dead wallaby.
Whole Towns Destroyed
Some Australian communities have been literally wiped off the map by the fires. In other towns, whole streets have been leveled to the ground. For example, as reported by The Inquisitr, the town of Balmoral is simply no more. The town, which had once been home to about 150 buildings and about 400 people, is now nothing but rubble. Townsfolk say it could take years for them to rebuild, if indeed they decide to rebuild at all.
Taking A Break
Thousands of firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, are working almost around the clock to battle the wildfires, often at risk to their own physical and mental health, as The New York Times reports. Some are even taking time off from their regular jobs to battle the fires, giving up their vacation days in the process. They’re driven by a sense of duty to their neighbors, and in many cases, are “getting by on adrenaline” alone.
If you would like to donate money to help battle Australian wildfires, you can contribute by donating to Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s fundraiser, which, according to this report from The Inquisitr, has already raised over AUS $45 million, as of this writing, via her Facebook fundraiser.
If you would prefer to donate directly to an organization that is aimed at helping Australia’s wildlife, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is raising funds to address the toll the fires have taken on the country’s animals.