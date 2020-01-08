Here Are 10 Photos From Australia That You Need To See Today

The devastating Australian wildfires that have been raging for weeks are now estimated to have burned through about 32,400 square miles of the country, NBC News reports, an area roughly the size of the U.S. state of Indiana. By comparison, the wildfires that burned in the Amazon rainforest in the summer of 2019 raged through approximately 5,000 square miles less. The Australian fires have burned approximately 6,400 times the amount of area that was destroyed in California’s 2019 wildfire season.

The latest estimates indicate that as many as a billion animals — including birds, reptiles, and mammals, though not including fish, insects, frogs, or invertebrates — have died as a result of the fires. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and the blaze — fueled by drought and extreme summer heat — have so far claimed the lives of 24 people.

As is the case in many disasters, photos and videos taken from the scene can help reveal the depth of the tragedy, and this instance is proving to be no exception.

A number of photos and videos that have emerged from the Australian wildfires are posted below. Please note that some of this media can be disturbing.

Australians Valiantly Trying To Rescue Animals

This video is a compilation of scenes showing people doing whatever they can to rescue animals, including at least one individual who poured water from her water bottle onto a koala that was being burned alive. The translated caption reads:

“All these hundreds of millions of animals and plants dead by the flames that no man seems able to control…it breaks my heart. I find this rescue so moving, I swear at one point I had tears in my eyes.”

A Homeowner Tries To Wait It Out

Reuters photographer Tracey Nearmy captured this photo of homeowner Nancy Allen outside of her home in the New South Wales town of Nowra while her husband, Brian, looks on in the background. Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, local resident Amanda Findley says that some entire streets in her town have been leveled to the ground. Still, she says, townsfolk — some of whom have lost everything — are looking beyond themselves in order to care for their neighbors.

“Listening to the stories of survival and resilience is the important work we all need to do now: supporting one another, taking the time to heal, because it is a long road ahead,” she writes.

An Ecological Armageddon

Although much has been written about the devastation the fire has wrought on wildlife, Australia is also home to an untold number of pets and livestock. Australia’s ABC News notes that many young farm animals, such as calves, are likely to starve to death due to their dead or injured mothers being unable to provide them with milk. Some farmers have had to simply shoot animals too injured to receive veterinary care. The Australian government has dispatched 100 veterinarians to help with assessing the damage to livestock.

Climate Change Blamed For Worsening Conditions

It’s hot and dry every summer in Australia, and indeed, every summer sees a risk of wildfires on the continent. However, this year things are even worse, thanks in part to climate change. Not only does the effect make it hotter, according to The New York Times, longer and more frequent periods of extreme heat are now being seen. This causes the vegetation to dry up, turning some parts of the continent into a veritable tinder box.

Firefighting Efforts

The Australian wildfires are so massive that the country’s government has had to import firefighters from other countries — including teams from the United States. As Fox News reports, about 100 American firefighters — mostly from California, which battles its own wildfires almost every year — have joined in the Australian efforts. Similarly, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have sent “about two dozen” people with experience in managing forest fires to the region.

Firefighters, Some Of Them Volunteers, Risk Their Lives

Fighting a fire can be deadly even in the most mundane of conditions. But in extreme ones, the death toll is likely to be higher. This doesn’t even really take into account that many of the firefighters are volunteers, who may not possess all the skills needed to fight such a massive blaze. As reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two volunteer firefighters from the rural community of Horsley Park died when a tree fell on their truck and forced their vehicle off the road. Both men are survived by young children.

Even Sydney Is Not Safe

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Australia’s most populous city is Sydney, and its 5 million people are living in close proximity to the deadly bushfires. It’s not just the fires themselves that Sydney residents have to worry about, however. The winds that are partially helping fuel the fires are also blowing ash and debris over densely-populated areas. As The Sydney Morning Herald reports, the government has deemed the city’s air quality as “hazardous,” due to the air pollution there caused by a mix of ash, smoke, and mist.

A Charred Kangaroo

Innumerable animals across Australia have died, and some in horrific ways. While some have perished due to smoke inhalation, others have been unable to escape the flames, which seems to be what happened to the kangaroo pictured above. Many creatures that survive the fires will find themselves without a habitat and will likely die of starvation or disease. Some Australians are doing their part to help out, however. For example, as reported on Wednesday by The Inquisitr, two teenage cousins on Kangaroo Island were seen in a viral video rounding up koalas and taking them to a neighbor for care.

“They’re All Dying, Aren’t They, Dad?”

Australia has a population of around 25 million people, including millions of children, many of whom are feeling the effects of the wildfires firsthand. This heartbreaking photo shows a young Australian learning for himself just how devastating the fires can be, as he holds a dead wallaby in his arms.

Whole Towns Destroyed

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Some Australian communities have been literally wiped off the map by the fires. In other towns, whole streets have been leveled to the ground. For example, as reported by The Inquisitr, the town of Balmoral is simply no more. The town, which had once been home to about 150 buildings and about 400 people, is now nothing but rubble. Townsfolk say it could take years for them to rebuild, if they decide to rebuild at all.

Taking A Break

Stephen Henderson/CFA / Getty Images

Thousands of firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, are working almost around the clock to battle the blaze, often at risk to their own physical and mental health, as The New York Times reports. Some are even taking time off from their regular jobs to fight the fires, giving up their vacation days in the process. They’re driven by a sense of duty to their neighbors and — in many cases — are “getting by on adrenaline” alone.

If you would like to donate money to help battle the Australian wildfires, you can contribute by donating to Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s fundraiser, which — as of this writing — has already raised over AUS $45 million via her Facebook fundraiser, as reported by The Inquisitr.

If you would prefer to donate directly to an organization that is aimed at helping Australia’s wildlife, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is raising funds to help plan for the future of the country’s animals.