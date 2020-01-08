‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Opts To Go Pantless In An Open Blouse

Maitland Ward flaunted her colossal cleavage in an open shirt for her most recent Instagram update. The former Boy Meets World star shared the shot to her feed on Wednesday afternoon.

In the photo, Maitland went pantless and sported a black bra underneath of a teal blouse with a black print. The actress left the shirt unbuttoned in the front to show off some skin as she smiled for the camera.

Maitland appeared to sit on a counter top next to a refrigerator in the photo. She sported some glossy maroon polish on her fingernails and accessorized the ensemble with a pair of purple rimmed eyeglasses.

The model wore her red hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, but left a few strands down to frame her famous face. She also rocked a natural makeup look that included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and nude lips to complete the look.

In the caption of the photo, Maitland told her fans to call her “Cinnamon Bunz,” appearing to joke about her lack of pants.

Of course, many of the actress’ over 1.1 million followers fell in love with the snap, and clicked the like button more than 25,000 likes and over 430 comments within the first hour after she uploaded the photo to her feed.

“Stop it. I nearly dropped my dinner looking at you gorgeous,” one of Maitland’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are absolutely very beautiful and Cinnamon Bunz. I say you should be a sweet honey bun,” another admirer wrote.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous. I remember you as Rachel from Boy Meets World. I love you in it,” a third comment read.

“Maitland’s posts continue to get hotter and hotter. It never fails. She is so beautiful, pants or no pants. It doesn’t matter she is absolutely amazing. Keep slaying it girl!,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland rocked Instagram just a few days before her open blouse snap when she posed in nothing but a stunning green bodysuit.

The bombshell showcased her tiny waist, toned arms, and curvy hips in the photo, which is served as her very first post of the new year.

That post also proved to be popular for Maitland Ward. To date, the shot has raked in more than 84,000 likes and over 1,300 comments for the auburn haired beauty.