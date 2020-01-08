Katelyn Runck Nearly Spills Out Of Bodysuit With Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest Instagram update that showed her almost spilling out of a sexy bodysuit.

The beauty’s post showed her in sitting on the edge of a claw foot bathtub with her feet inside the tub. The tub was near two large windows. Sunlight spilled into the room through sheer white curtains.

Katelyn’s bodysuit was a cream color that had long sleeves and high-cut legs. But the suit’s most eye-catching feature was its plunging neckline, which could barely contain her breasts. In fact, it looked like one wrong move might have caused a major wardrobe malfunction.

The stunner’s update consisted of two photos and a short video clip. Each showed her looking sultry in various poses.

One snap showed Katelyn from a somewhat close angle, giving her followers a good look at her voluptuous chest as as she arched her back and looked at something off to the side. She teased her fans and tugged at one of the legs, showing off the curve of her round hip. The shot also showed off her toned thighs.

Another picture showed the beauty in the tub from a distance. She ran her hands through her hair as she looked down. The photo showed off a good deal of her hips in the high-cut number.

The video clip showed Katelyn as she struck several poses that included tugging at the sides of the number, fluffing her hair and flashing flirty smiles at the camera — all while looking incredible.

Katelyn wore her hair with a deep side part and down in loose waves. Her makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, thick lashes, and blush on her cheeks. She wore a nude color on her lush lips. She completed the look with a pale white color on her nails.

The post was a hit, garnering over 13,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, she asked her followers what helped them relax while also asking them to choose their favorite pose. Many fans told couldn’t decide and told her that they loved all of the pics.

“All of them! Simply bodacious. Thank you for the entertainment,” said one fan.

“You’re complete perfection,” a second follower wrote.

“You are simply amazing,” said a third admirer.

“Drooling on my couch again,” joked a fourth fan.

It’s not unusual for Katelyn to leave her fans drooling. She recently flaunted her curves in a metallic bikini that showed off plenty of skin.