Bindi Irwin Remembers Late Father, Steve, As Australian Wildfires Rage On: ‘I Wish He Was Here Right Now’

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on Wednesday amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia. In the touching Instagram post, Bindi wrote that she wished the iconic Australian wildlife conservationist and TV personality was still alive to offer his guidance as fires continue to ravage the continent’s landscape and wildlife.

“Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia,” she wrote. “I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires.”

The 21-year-old, who followed in her father’s footsteps with regard to conservation, went on to state that she believed that his spirit persists in the work of his family.

The caption accompanied a throwback photo of Steve, who passed away in 2006 after a sting-ray incident. The snapshot captured him smiling broadly as he held a baby kangaroo.

The post was liked over 385,000 times and garnered more than 4,000 comments, at the time of writing. In the comments section, Bindi’s fans offered kind messages of support.

“What a beautiful photo,” the Instagram account for The Kangaroo Sanctuary wrote. “Your dad did amazing work. And you all do amazing work too. He’d be proud as you were proud of him.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a family carry out their father’s legacy he way you all have,” another supporter added. “That man was a hero of mine, and it brings me to tears to see you all reflect him so much.”

Another commenter envisioned Steve in heaven looking after all of the animals who had died because of the bushfires.

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s brother, has also spoken out about the wildfires. As People Magazine reports, he was visibly emotional during an interview with Australia’s Sunrise News and said that the natural disaster had left his family heartbroken.

"Being able to treat and help koalas is few and far between because they're basically incinerated" Terri Irwin chats about the devastating impact of Australia's bushfires on our vulnerable koala population. More on this story: https://t.co/Im1bLS9oZj pic.twitter.com/9a5EqQlivR — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 5, 2020

In a previous post, Bindi assured her 3.1 million Instagram followers that her family’s facility, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, had been unharmed by the bushfires that may have already killed up to 1 billion animals, according to a report from the University of Sydney via Bloomberg News.

In the caption of a post she uploaded to the social media platform six days ago, Bindi stated that their animal hospital had taken care of 90,000 patients so far because of the bushfires. In the accompanying image, Bindi was captured standing under a large photograph of Steve as he handled a crocodile.