Fake Text Messages About A Military Draft Denied By U.S. Army

'The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft,' the Army said in a statement.

Some cell phone users have reported getting official-looking text messages telling them they need to show up post-haste at the nearest military installation to report for the draft, presumably because of the potential war in Iran, CBS News reports. There is no draft, and the military had to confirm on Wednesday that there are currently no plans to conscript anyone into service and that the text messages are a hoax.

Twitter user @antibydesign was one of an untold number of individuals who claims to have received a text message in recent days telling them that they’ve been drafted. Fortunately, this particular user claims not to have bought it.

So why I got a text message about getting drafted for the army ummm not today satan. — Yoni Pop ???? (@antibydesign) January 7, 2020

Another user, @Leupp, says that he or she not only got such a text message, but that they clicked on it and got an even more official-looking summons to the nearest draft board.

“You have been considered eligible and must report to your nearest military branch for immediate departure to Iran… Please contact us immediately at [this telephone number],” and was supposedly written by “United States Military Draft Specialist Sgt. John Artemis Ext.” The telephone number provided does, in fact, get you into contact with a representative from the Army, although it’s to a recruiting clearinghouse and not to a draft center.

Convincing though @Leupp’s text message may be, it’s not real. There is currently no draft, and on Wednesday the Army issued a statement confirming that these text messages are hoaxes and that no one is being conscripted into service. The Army’s tweet included screenshots of the fake text messages.

Fact check: The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications from the U.S. Army pic.twitter.com/3S32De8ekP — U.S. Army CGSC (@USACGSC) January 8, 2020

Similarly, the Selective Service, which would manage the draft if it ever came back, also tweeted that there is no draft and that the text messages are hoaxes.

The Selective Service is also NOT contacting anyone regarding a draft. Please disregard any text messages received from people claiming to be the Selective Service or US Army. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 8, 2020

Fears of the draft coming back, or indeed already being back, have been manifesting on social media and the internet ever since the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. In fact, so busy was the Selective Service website that it briefly crashed hours after the airstrike.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is currently no draft, nor is there likely to be one any time soon. The Selective Service, which requires men to register for the draft after their 18th birthdays, still exists and still requires men to register. However, no one is being conscripted into service, the practice having ended in 1973 as the war in Vietnam was winding down. What’s more, getting conscription to become a thing again would require Congress to pass a law overturning the 1973 law that ended the process in the first place. As of this writing, the political will to bring back the draft does not appear to exist in Congress.