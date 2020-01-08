‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Gets Steffy To Do His Dirty Work

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 9 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will mastermind a plan to break up Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for once and for all. However, he will need to use his sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), to do his dirty work, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas will be livid when Hope tells him about Liam’s proposal. Although this news would ordinarily upset the designer, what infuriates him is Liam’s conditions for the marriage to take place. Liam wants Hope to cut ties with him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) before he weds her.

This infuriates Thomas because he took great pains to ensure that he and Douglas would always be a part of Hope’s life. By allowing Hope to be Douglas’ co-guardian, he knew that they would always parent the little boy together.

However, Liam’s proposal frustrates his long-term plan. Thomas needs to break up Hope and Liam without his supposed involvement. If he directly threatens their relationship, everyone would still believe that he is obsessed with Hope and he doesn’t want that. Instead, he will use Steffy to do his dirty work for him.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas will whisper a few choice words in Steffy’s ear. The designer knows his sister well and still believes that she belongs with Liam. It seems as if he may tell her that Liam still wants to be with her. Steffy will act on Thomas’ words and it seems as if there will be far-reaching consequences.

In the meantime, Hope will find out that Liam is at the cliff house. Thomas will then follow Hope to his sister’s home to spy on them. Of course, he orchestrated the entire scene and will gloat as he witnesses the fallout.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will rock up at the cliff house and catch Liam with Steffy. The Inquisitr reports that Hope will be shattered when it seems as if Liam is cheating on her. There is no mention if something did happen between Liam and Steffy, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that Steffy will be wearing her nightie and a gown.

Steffy may realize that her brother used her as she listens to Hope and Liam screaming at each other. And without any of them realizing it, Thomas will be looking on and congratulating himself for a job well done.