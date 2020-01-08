Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Abs & Rocks Pigtail Buns In Shot With Her ‘Bestest Friends’

Another day, another hot new post from influencer Tammy Hembrow. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, Hembrow regularly flaunts her killer figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent post that was shared for fans, Hembrow stunned in not just one but two brand new photos alongside her “bestest friends.”

In the first photo in the series, the model struck a pose outside in front of what appeared to be her home. The social media sensation was all smiles for the occasion, wearing her long locks slicked back in pigtail buns and rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Hembrow showed off her killer figure in a pink crop top and a pair of matching sweats.

Just in front of her stood her besties, aka her daughter Saskia and son Wolf. Saskia looked like her mom’s mini-me, sporting the same pigtail buns as her mom along with a white shirt and pink sweats. Wolf looked casual in a grey tee that read “Lil Homme” and he too was all smiles for the camera. In the second photo in the series, the trio posed for another photo together, that time smiling and making silly faces for the camera.

Since the images went live on her page, they have earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 282,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let Hembrow know that she looked beautiful while countless others raved over how cute her kids are. A few others asked where she got her outfit from while others simply chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“The most beautiful family in the whole wide world,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Name a better trio! I’ll wait,” a second fan chimed in.

“Cutest family!! Sas looks like ur twin even more in this pic,” another added with a few heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow sizzled in another red hot look, that time one that was a little more revealing. In the snapshot, the mother of two could be seen rocking a plain white crop top that was rather sheer while going totally braless underneath. Hembrow left little to the imagination, flaunting her taut tummy and completing the look with a pair of sweats. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 100,000 likes.