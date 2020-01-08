Gwen Stefani Rocks Pink Hair & Zebra-Print Vest In Throwback No Doubt Pic From ‘Return Of Saturn’ Era

For No Doubt‘s latest throwback photo on their Instagram, the band has shared a vintage magazine cover from the year 2000. Their music and image always separated themselves from everyone else and this Alternative Press cover proves that.

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer, rocked bright pink shoulder-length hair. The “Don’t Speak” chart-topper went all out with the makeup and sported eyeshadow and lipstick of the same color. Over the years, Stefani’s style has evolved and she has become a fashion icon. During this period in her career, she had thin eyebrows which made the star look edgy. The “Underneath It All” songstress wore an eye-catching zebra-print vest top which she paired with black pants.

Their drummer, Adrian Young, owned his signature mohawk hairstyle and a longsleeved pink sweatshirt. Tony Kanal, the band’s bassist, wore a red cardigan with a white shirt and black tie underneath. He rocked a buzzcut and a thin necklace. Tom Dumont, who played the guitar, opted for a longsleeved red shirt with a pink tie.

They posed in front of a wall with red wallpaper and all linked arms. Young flashed a wild expression on the end by opening his mouth wide open. He closed one eye and raised an eyebrow. The other three members went for a more chilled out look and glanced directly at the camera.

According to their caption, the “Simple Kind of Life” hitmakers appeared on the cover of Alternative Press during this month, 20 years ago.

They tagged the individual member’s personal Instagram accounts as well as the magazines.

In the span of 19 hours, their post racked up more than 4,700 likes and over 60 comments, proving to be popular with their followers.

“I owned this and pinned the cover to my wall,” one user wrote.

“Omg I bought so many copies of this,” another shared.

“Pink hair Gwen is my favorite,” a third fan remarked, adding a pink love heart emoji.

“I used to have this cover on my wall in high school. I’ve always loved it,” a fourth follower commented.

In April of the same year, No Doubt released their fourth studio album, Return of Saturn, per All Music. The whole record was recorded in Hollywood, California, and was described as a “defiantly mature record.”

The album contained the singles “New,” “Simple Kind of Life,” “Bathwater,” and “Ex-Girlfriend.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the group shared a different throwback image from the Rock Steady era. Stefani rocked her signature blond hair and red lipstick while wearing a white crop top and three-quarter length plaid pants.