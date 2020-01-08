Instagram Hottie Sveta Bilyalova Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Mesh Swimsuit

Russian model Sveta Bilyalova has been enjoying some time in the sun in Indonesia, and she has been sharing quite a few snapshots from her time there on Instagram. Today, the raven-haired beauty wowed her fans with pics that showed her looking smoking hot in a sexy mesh swimsuit.

In the photo, the bombshell wore a sexy, neon orange-and-nude patterned one-piece mesh bathing suit that featured a cut-out design. The fabric was thin that it showed Sveta’s nipples beneath the monokini. As it was also very tight-fitting, Sveta was able to show off her perky breasts.

The fitness hottie wore her black tresses loose, cascading down her back. Sveta sported a full makeup look that included groomed brows, thick eyeliner, mascara, a hint of peach blush, and coral sheer lipstick. The model sported a pair of big hoop earrings as her accessory.

In the caption of her post, Sveta told her fans that she started the new year with traveling to new places. The geotag of the post suggests that Sveta visited Nusa Penida, an island near Bali, Indonesia.

The newest addition to her feed was loved by her 6.3 million followers on the social media site. Sveta’s admirers flocked to the comment section of the post to let her know how beautiful she looked. While other fans dropped various emoji on the post.

“You look amazing. You’re so beautiful!” one fan commented followed by four heart-eyes emoji.

“How does the suit look like from behind?” a curious follower chimed in.

“So glad I’ve broken down in the van I would have just crashed if I see this,” a third Instagrammer joked.

Sveta also posted on her Instagram Stories where she showed the beautiful views in Indonesia. One story showed Sveta doing a little dance while facing the scenic horizon. It was unclear as to who took the video. The next one showed a picture of Sveta sitting on a little artsy hut with the ocean as her backdrop.

Sveta has been known to tease her fans with sultry snapshots and videos. On December 26, the Russian beauty took to her Instagram account to post a sensual picture where she posed in front of the camera, wearing a skimpy black bikini top that had a criss-cross detail. It is important to note that the top was tiny against the model’s voluptuous chest, hence ample cleavage was on display. She paired the sexy number with a pair of black high-waist bikini shorts. She wore a black fedora that matched her skin-baring swimwear.