Devon Windsor & Olivia Culpo Snuggle Up On The Beach In Red & White Bikinis

Devon Windsor‘s wedding may be in the past, but she’s still reliving her special day through throwback photos. The model shared a new photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday that showed her celebrating the occasion on a beach with close friend Olivia Culpo. In the shot, Devon and Olivia snuggled up to one another while wearing tiny bikinis.

The image was a close-up shot of Devon and Olivia with their arms wrapped around each other. In the background, the ocean could be seen calmly hitting the St. Barths shore as other party guests chatted. The sun was just about to set, making for a breathtaking purple and orange color scheme in the sky.

Devon looked ready for a beach party in a white, floral, textured bikini. Her top featured a deep, plunging neckline that hardly contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The IMG model’s flat abs were on full display between the top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms that also emphasized her shapely legs.

Devon accessorized her look with a small, silver bracelet on her wrist. In addition, she had some unique designs painted on her body in white. Someone appeared to have scrawled the name “Johnny” under her neck — the name of her husband. Below that, a sun drawing plunged into her chest. Devon also had the date “11.16.19” written on both shoulders in small ink.

The bride appeared to be rocking a natural face with little makeup. Her long, blond hair fell down her back as she leaned into Olivia.

Meanwhile, Olivia posed sideways in a red bikini, which also featured a floral texture. Her position offered a glimpse at the former Miss Universe’s pert derriere in her tiny thong. In addition, she arched her back to lift her chest and show off her flat abs.

In the caption, Devon called the photo an “outtake” from her wedding.

The post garnered more than 5,700 likes and over 20 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Devon’s friends and followers left praise for her and Olivia’s flawless looks in the comments section.

Olivia was one of the first people to drop a comment. She added red hearts and told Devon that she missed her.

“You and Olivia could never be outtakes,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“I love you, really beautiful, kisses,” another user wrote.

“Fantastic babes,” said another person.

When she isn’t posting throwback photos from her wedding, Devon is usually still slaying the Instagram game with a variety of images from her daily life. Earlier this week, Devon showed off her lean body once more in a black one-piece swimsuit.