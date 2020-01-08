Larsa Pippen Stuns In Black Jumpsuit In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Larsa Pippen is sizzling in another hot new social media share. As those who follow the beauty on Instagram know, Pippen is one of the most popular influencers in the industry and she regularly shares photos and videos of herself in some of hottest outfits that show off her killer figure. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Pippen snapped a selfie in the mirror and looked nothing short of perfect.

In the caption, the stunner credited retailer Fashion Nova for the ensemble as she struck a pose in front of a mirror that appeared to be in her bedroom. The mother of four kneeled in front of the mirror, holding up her phone in one hand and placing the other on her stomach. She looked sexy in a black jumpsuit that fit her like a glove and looked to be incredibly cozy. To add a bit of pop to the outfit, Pippen rocked a pair of white gym shoes and showed off her freshly manicured nails.

The beauty flaunted her gorgeous features while rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipstick, and eyeshadow. Like she normally does, Pippen wore her long locks down and straight and in the caption of the shot, she told fans that she loves the jumpsuit.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her jumpsuit. A few other fans had no words and simply commented on the post by using their choice of emoji —most notably the flame and heart.

“You are stunning,” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful! I am one of your biggest fans,” another one of Pippen’s followers added with a flame emoji tied to the end of the comment.

“You are truly stunning and on fire,” a third added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time during a workout. In the short video clip that was shared on her page, Pippen endured an intense sweat session in a parking garage while clad in a skimpy grey sports bra and tight black leggings. The video earned her rave reviews from fans with over 46,000 views.