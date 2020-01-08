‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Cheerleading Photo Of Daughter & Fans Think They Look Like Twins

Leah Messer’s new photo of her daughter Aleeah has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, Messer regularly floods her page with cute photos and videos of her kids and they always earn her a ton of attention. In the most recent post that was shared for her followers, Messer shared not just one but two brand new photos of one of her twin daughters.

In the caption of the photo, Messer tagged her daughter Aleeah, who goes by her middle name Gracie, in Concord, North Carolina. She told her fans that Season X was here, hash tagging glam squad and famous superstars in the caption. In the first image in the series, Gracie stood front and center, putting one hand on her hip and the other at her side. She rocked an incredibly colorful outfit that featured a blue skirt with white stars and a red tank that had gold stripes and read “famous” across the chest.

She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a powder blue scrunchie holding her hair back. She also rocked a beautiful application of makeup for the photo op that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and in the second photo in the series, she rocked the same outfit but struck a slightly different pose.

The post has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 60,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some of Messer’s fans took to the photo to let her know that her daughter is beautiful while countless others dropped a line because they couldn’t get over how much Gracie resembles her famous mother.

“Beautiful!! Looks just like you,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“She is so pretty! My insurance agent Jeremy posted a pic of his little girl with your baby girl and I was like Omgosh how cool haha! Good luck to them all,” another fan commented.

“She’s your twin..beautiful young lady,” a third follower chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Messer delighted fans with another photo, that time one of her three girls together. In the caption of the photo, Messer wished her followers a Merry Christmas, sharing a photo of Addie, Aleeah, and Ali standing in front of the Christmas tree. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 82,000 likes.