‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny Bananas Shades ‘Thirsty’ ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Amid Cara Geswelli Hookup Rumors

The MTV veteran seemingly addressed rumors that he hooked up with a 'Siesta Key' star in Cancun.

Siesta Key has collided with The Challenge. Cast members from the MTV reality shows are rumored to be embroiled in a love triangle, but reality veteran Johnny Bahamas says the network’s newbies are just “thirsty.”

Hours before the Season 3 premiere of the Florida-based MTV reality show Siesta Key, cast member Juliette Porter dropped a bombshell twitter tidbit. In a harshly worded tweet, Juliette Porter alleged that her co-star Cara Geswelli cheated on her then-boyfriend Garrett Miller last year with fellow MTV star Johnny Bananas, of The Challenge fame, according to E! News.

“Cara is a shady skank and she f*cked @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun,” Juliette wrote on Twitter. “Cara from our show lol.”

Juliette, who also previously dated Garrett and was recently linked with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, revealed that Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant told her about the alleged hookup after she also went on the spring break trip to Mexico.

While Garrett responded to Juliette’s claims with a shrugging GIF from The Little Rascals movie, Johnny Bananas had a more animated reaction.

“Is there a drought in South Florida because these #SiestaKey kids are thiiiiiirstaaaay,” Bananas wrote, per Hollywood Life.

During the Siesta Key premiere, Garrett arrived at Cara’s house with chocolates and flowers in a scene that was filmed last summer. As the scene aired on MTV, Garrett’s ex and fellow Siesta Key star Kelsey Owens tweeted, “[Garrett] you should’ve brought her bananas.” She tagged Johnny Bananas in the tweet.

Imagine @__GarrettMiller showing up to your house with flowers and cookies.

What a concept. #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/daj0srP1eZ — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) January 8, 2020

Unlike her castmates, Cara did not post about the Siesta Key premiere on social media and has not responded to the cheating rumors. But in the comments section to her latest Instagram post, fans offered their support to Cara.

“Let them gang up and bully you all they want but hold your head up high and surround yourself with fam and good friends,” one fan wrote to Cara. “Funny how they’re calling you a skank but Juliet and Kelsey also cheated on Garrett.”

“Girl don’t let those hypocrites tear you down like that,” another wrote. “Kelsey is just jealous and she has been from day one. ”

Cara and Garrett began dating during the second season of Siesta Key, which was filmed in summer 2018. Their rocky relationship was often consumed by Cara’s jealousy of Garrett’s exes.

While the new season kicked off with them still an item as of last summer, it’s apparent that Cara and Garrett are no longer together and that she is not friendly with the other female cast members of the MTV reality show.