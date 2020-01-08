‘Desperate, Evil’ President Trump Is ‘Escalating’ Iran War To Distract From Impeachment, George Conway Claims

'The evidence is hard to ignore,' Conway says.

George Conway, husband of Trump associate Kellyanne Conway, claimed that President Donald Trump is “escalating” the military intervention in Iran in order to distract from his impeachment, HuffPost reports.

Though married to one of Donald Trump’s closest counselors, George Conway has never been one to shy away from saying exactly what is on his mind when it comes to Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues. And this week was no exception: on Tuesday, Conway took to Twitter to express his thoughts about Trump’s military interventions in Iran.

Last week, Trump ordered a military airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, a move widely believed to potentially be a catalyst for an eventual all-out war. Since then, the two sides have continued to exchange threats, and indeed, Iran has even launched missiles at U.S. bases in the region.

Conway says, in a series of tweets, that the entire thing is a ruse to distract from Trump’s impeachment.

He begins by saying that he would be “perfectly happy” to be wrong about his hypothesis, but says that the evidence is “hard to ignore.”

He then goes on to accuse Trump and his administration of ignoring “all sorts of transgressions by the Iranians” while at the same time “kowtowing” to dictators such as North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Then, Conway says, Trump chose the option that was “too extreme” even for the Pentagon, and followed it up with a threat of war crimes — possibly a reference to Trump’s threat to blow up Iranian cultural sites.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Conway then asked, rhetorically, what has changed, and he then provided what he claims is the answer: a picture of House Resolution 775, the official resolution that, in its passing, officially made Donald Trump the third president to be impeached in American history.

“He’s a narcissistic sociopath. He cares only about himself and not about the country. He’s desperate. And evil,” Conway noted.

Conway continued, noting that none other than Donald Trump himself had predicted that Barack Obama would start a war with Iran in order to increase his chances of reelection.

“And now that Trump’s president, it is. Pure projection ― falsely accusing someone of possibly doing something he would do,” he said of Trump.

“No plan, no strategy, no rhyme, no reason, just impulse from the man who thinks a president could try to stay in office by starting a war. That Americans face iota of added danger because of the president’s narcissism and idiocy is a travesty beyond words,” he said, concluding by saying that “Donald Trump needs to go.”