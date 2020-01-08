Dasha Mart Sizzles In Skintight Mini Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart looked fabulous in a skintight pink mini dress in her latest Instagram update.

The beauty shared a series of photos at her recent birthday celebration, which took place at The Breakers — a luxury resort in Palm Springs, Florida. She posed in various areas inside and outside the location.

Dasha was definitely dressed for the occasion, and her dress fit her like a glove. The sexy number featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves and a belt that cinched tightly around her waist. The dress also had a zipper that went down the front and off to one side, giving the outfit a chic vibe. She added a pair of sparkly, strappy heels that added some glam to her look. She held a large bouquet of silver and pink balloons as she looked down.

One snap captured Dasha’s entire body as she stood in front of a large vase of flowers in what appeared to be a lobby. The shot showed off her long legs in the short dress. She struck a pose with one hip out, showing off her hourglass figure.

Another full body shot showed Dasha standing outside in front of a fountain. The picture captured her from a side view as she bent over slightly and arched her back. The pose accentuated her perky derrière as well as her voluptuous chest. She stood with one knee slightly bent, giving her followers a good look at her long legs. She held the balloons in front of her and smiled as she turned her face to the sky.

The remaining two pics gave Dasha’s followers a nice, close up view of her backside in the dress. One snap showed her standing in front of a large wreath decorated with Christmas ornaments and bows. She held a large bouquet of pink and white flowers. Her hair fell in tight ringlets down her back as she glanced over her shoulder and gave the camera a serious look.

In the other rear view shot, Dasha was standing on a deck outside facing the ocean. Her fell down her back to just above her waist, drawing the eye to her perky booty. She looked at something in the distance while the balloons floated above her head.

Dasha wore a full face of makeup that featured smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a pink color on her lips.

The caption was written in Russian, but a quick Google translation revealed that she told her fans about a sweet surprise party her friends threw in honor of her birthday.

“wonder woman,” quipped one fan.

“The prettiest,” said a third admirer.

“Pretty in pink gorgeous,” wrote a second follower.

It’s not the first time Dahsa looked incredible in pink — and it probably wont be the last. Just yesterday, the stunner wore a set of pink lace lingerie that put all of her curves on display.