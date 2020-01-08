Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lean Body In Matching Undies Sets & Sweatpants On Instagram

Kim Kardashian looked cozy, casual, and stunning all at the same time in her latest Instagram uploads. On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder shared two separate photos to promote the restock of cotton underwear in her shapewear line, SKIMS. In both images, Kim showed off her lean body in a tiny, matching bra and undies set, as well as a pair of low-cut sweatpants.

Kim’s photos showed her rocking the same set in two different colors — light and dark gray. In the first photo, Kim posed sideways in her kitchen by cream-colored and wooden counters as she ate something from a bowl. The mother of four looked as comfortable as ever in a dark gray, deep plunging bralette that just barely contained her busty chest. Kim’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center of the low-cut top, as well as a bit of sideboob.

Kim’s flat tummy was on full display between the bra and a pair of matching, high-waisted briefs. Her undies peeked out of a pair of loose-fitting, light gray sweatpants that still managed to hug the reality star’s pert derriere.

Kim skipped the accessories with her sexy loungewear look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, black hair fell down her back in straight strands.

Kim’s post garnered 1.8 million likes and just over 5,700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the entrepreneur’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow fantastic outfit, hugs,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“You’re one my biggest inspirations, and probably for others too,” another user added.

“OMG whatever you wear, you look [three fire emoji],” a third follower wrote.

The second post on Kim’s account showed the star rocking the light gray version of her look. This time, she reached into the fridge beside her. Kim faced the camera this time, offering a better view of the bralette. Her hair fell in front of her neck as she stared at the camera with a straight face.

That post garnered 1.2 million likes.

It’s no surprise that fans loved Kim’s latest updates, as the majority of her photos are met with the same praise, no matter what her photos display. Earlier this week, Kim shared a throwback photo from her childhood, which showed her dressed in matching outfits with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe. Fans quickly jumped to the comments section to take note of how much Kim looked like her oldest daughter, North.