Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Gets Sexy In Tiny Shorts & Tank Top: ‘Don’t Follow Me, I’m Lost’

Another day, another smoking hot new photo for model Ashley Alexiss. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Alexiss is one of the most popular plus-sized models in the industry and she currently boasts a following of over 2 million on Instagram alone. On a regular basis, she shares hot photos and videos for fans with many of them being partnerships with online retailers. In her newest social media upate that was shared on her page, Alexiss got sexy in a two-piece set.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged Fashion Nova, crediting them for her outfit. Alexiss did not tag her exact location in the photo but she appeared to be posing on a couch in her home. The model struck a pose, facing her backside to the camera while clad in a tiny grey sports bra and matching shorts that red “follow me” on the behind. Her curvy booty and tanned arms took center stage in the photo and the outfit suited her well.

For the photo op, Alexiss looked over her shoulder and into the camera as she ran her hands through her long, curled locks. The model showed off her gorgeous facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she joked with fans that they should not follow her because she is lost.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 37,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of her fans took to the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“You amazing I love you like you inspire me so much there not a lot of curvy women out there and u rock it,” one follower gushed.

“I would follow you anywhere,” a second chimed in along with a series of flame emoji.

“Wonderful, can i Follow you, you are so beautiful,” one more raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed naked in the shower. In the photo, the model could be seen letting water drip down her back, arms, and legs. She covered her chest with her hands and flaunted a hint of sideboob in the process. That post garnered over 65,000 likes.