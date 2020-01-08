‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Shares New Posts To Instagram Ahead Of Daughter’s Birth

Mackenzie Edwards, wife of Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, announced her pregnancy with the couples second child last year. Fans have anxiously been waiting for updates on the baby who is expected to be born this month. According to a report from Pop Culture, Ryan Edwards recently took to Instagram to share some rare updates, but unfortunately, none were about the baby.

Ryan stays relatively quiet on social media and rarely makes new posts. Following Christmas, he took to his Instagram account to share a photo of a new amp. He wrote that it was a “new toy” for his “man cave.” The photo was liked over 300 times and included a like from his wife, Mackenzie. He posted the photo on the same day as his wife’s birthday and some commenters wished her a happy birthday.

He then shared another update a few days later, this time showing off a project he recently completed.

“Not to bad for a no name welder,” he wrote with a picture of the completed project.

While Ryan Edwards has over 171,000 followers on the social networking site, his latest photo had just 388 likes, though the comments were all positive.

Mackenzie has not posted any new photos to Instagram since October. She has kept her pregnancy relatively private sharing very little updates on social media or with fans. Ryan has also stayed quiet about the pregnancy, but his father Larry Edwards spoke out to The Sun recently to give an update on things. He also teased the name that the couple has picked for their daughter.

Larry shared that the arrival of the baby will be documented for Teen Mom OG revealing, “The crew is going to come in town a day or two before the baby comes to film the birth.” He also revealed that Ryan and Mackenzie’s daughter is expected to make her arrival shortly after Ryan’s own birthday which was on January 3.

While he didn’t’ reveal the name that the couple has picked, he teased, “The middle name is after a member on my wife Jen’s side. The first name is a modern name. It’s cool.”

Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed their son, Jagger, back in October 2018. Mackenzie has one son from a previous relationship and Ryan shares oldest son Bentley with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

With Mackenzie’s due date approaching, fans will likely be watching both Mackenzie and Ryan’s social media for new updates.