Zooey Deschanel And HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Cozy Up To One Another In Adorable New Instagram Photo

Zooey Deschanel and one half of the Property Brothers team Jonathan Scott showed off their affection for one another in the latest post on the actress’ Instagram page. In the snapshot, Jonathan had his arms around Zooey’s waist and nestled his cheek on her hair as she stood in front of him. Both Zooey and Jonathan smiled for the camera, and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company when the photo was taken. As her caption indicated, the photo was taken at a Golden Globes after-party and the couple was suitably dressed for the swanky occasion. Jonathan wore a gray suit with a black tie while Zooey donned a bright red and blue checkered dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

In the caption, Zooey called Jonathan her “prom date” which prompted a cheeky response from the HGTV star.

“May I have this…and all future dances?” he quipped. The comment received over 2,000 likes and replies from Instagram users who speculated that he had just proposed to the former New Girl actress.

In her response, Zooey said yes to his request and declared that he was her favorite dance partner.

As of this writing the post has accumulated close to 200,000 likes on Instagram and close to 800 people have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans gushed over the cuteness of the photo.

“Aw, you two are adorable together,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful picture of you two!!!” another added.

One commenter even came up with a name for the couple by combining both of their first names.

“Started calling you guys jooey(Joey)” they wrote before adding a heart rainbow and unicorn emoji to their comment.

Others expressed hope that the two would eventually tie the knot.

“Omg, just get married bc y’all are absolutely the most adorable of all time.” a fourth admirer commented.

This is hardly the first time that Zooey has posted a photo of herself and Jonathan on her Instagram page. In a previous post from November of last year, she kissed him on the cheek in a black and white snapshot.

Fans shared their best wishes for the couple in the comments section of that social media update as well. It received over 250,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

As Hollywood Life reports, Zooey and Jonathan initially met during a Carpool Karaoke segment with late-night host James Corden. They went public with their relationship in September of last year.