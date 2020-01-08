Bikini Model Alexa Collins Is A Total Smokeshow In Slinky Pink PJs That Are Her ‘Complete Attitude’

Alexa Collins gave her 686,000 Instagram followers a treat this morning when she shared two smoking hot new photos to her page that are getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The double Instagram update was shared on Wednesday, and saw the bikini model in her kitchen with her morning cup of coffee in hand. Despite the early morning photo shoot, Alexa still proved to be a total smoke show in her slinky pajamas from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The blond bombshell stunned in her skimpy bedroom attire that boasted a bright pink color that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The PJs included a loose top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, while its scoop neckline teased a hint of cleavage to her audience. The set also included a pair of tiny matching shorts with a flirty ruffle hem that defined the babe’s curves in all of the right ways. Its cinched waistband was tied in a dainty bow high up on Alexa’s waist, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Alexa faced the camera in the first photo of the upload to show off the message written on the front of her top in black lettering: “Someone cares, just not me.” Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s curvaceous backside in the second slide of the post, which also revealed that there was more to the phrase.

Written across the back of Alexa’s booty-hugging shorts was the word “bye” in the same bold font. In the caption of her post, she noted that the expression was her “complete attitude.

Alexa wore her platinum tresses down for the snap, which were straightened and perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. As for her beauty, the stunner sported a light pink lip, dusting of matching blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans were quick to shower the social media sensation’s early morning snaps some love. The upload has earned over 2,100 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa had a “smoking body.”

“I wish I looked this good when I woke up!!!” commented a third.

Whether she’s just waking up, hitting the beach, or off to the gym, Alexa has proven time and time again that she looks good in just about anything. Just yesterday, the model impressed her followers again when she flaunted her impressive physique in a low-cut sports bra and leggings. The look has proved popular with fans, and, to date, has racked up more than 12,000 likes.