‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Sculpted Abs & Cleavage In Hot New Snapshot

Yanet Garcia looks smoking hot in another insanely sexy photo that was shared for her fans. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Garcia has a huge following of over 12 million on the platform alone and each and every day her star continues to rise as she earns more and more fans. The bombshell who has become known as “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a number of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and lingerie and in her most recent photo update — Garcia proved that she can also make workout gear look incredibly sexy.

In the caption of the brand new photo, Garcia urged her followers to download the Fitplan App while geo-tagging her location in Los Angeles, California, where she has been spending a lot of time lately. For the photo op, the beauty stood against a light purple background, posing with one arm over her head and the other on her hip. She put her amazing body on display in an all-white ensemble that included a revealing bra and matching leggings.

The top left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. Also on display was her taut tummy and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting in work on the gym. For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning a ton of attention from fans. So far, the photo has racked up over 200,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments — a number that continues to climb. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish while some followers raved over her killer figure and others let Garcia know that they would be purchasing the app. A few more had no words and commented on the image with their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful it’s amazing,” one follower raved along with a few red heart emoji.

“You got home at 4:30am? That’s still rookie level lol, jk but seriously you look in white,” another fan added along with a few flame emoji.

“Where did you buy your outfit,” a third follower asked.

“You inspired so much! You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one more chimed in.