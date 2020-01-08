Tom Brady Confirms He Isn’t Retiring, Has ‘More To Prove’

Perhaps one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has certainly made a name for himself over a long and storied career. Now, amid a flurry of rumors which had painted him as perhaps retiring, Brady’s own Instagram account has posted an inspirational share which seems to suggest quite the opposite.

In a lengthy bit of prose that waxes poetic at times and very stirring at others, the six-time Super Bowl champion made it known that he intended to continue his work on the gridiron, leaving little doubt as to his desire to do so. Beyond a great deal of speculation surrounding his potential retirement, Brady had also been surrounded by recent trade rumors, some saying that he may have been headed away from his New England Patriots family in favor of the Cleveland Browns. While the iconic quarterback didn’t explicitly promise to be staying on his current squad, the overall sentiment expressed in his remarks — referencing his teammates more than once, Gillette Stadium, and of course, the fans — pointed to this outcome.