American Fitness Model Brit Manuela Flaunts Enviable Booty In Minuscule Thong

Brit Manuela shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that is bound to send her 850,000-plus fans into a frenzy.

On Tuesday, January 7, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself in skimpy underwear that puts her toned booty front and center.

In the photo, Brit Manuela is posing in front of a mirror in what looks to be a bathroom. According to the geotag she added to her post, the photo was captured in Venice in Los Angeles, California.

Brit Manuela is leaning against the counter with her back to the camera, which puts her behind fully on display. The model is wearing a light pink underwear bottom with a thong bottom that leaves very little to the imagination. The lingerie bottoms have double straps that sit high on her hips, highlighting the curves of her body.

She teamed her thong with a white crop top featuring long sleeves and a buttoned-up detail at the front, which she left open. The top has a boat neckline that falls off her shoulders, adding extra spiciness to the shot. Because Brit Manuela is standing in front of a mirror, the onlooker gets a full view of her toned upper abs in the reflection.

In her caption, Brit Manuela shared that she was getting her tan on with Bali Body, a brand she often gives a shout out to on her Instagram feed. She also revealed that this post was a paid ad for the brand. In the shot, she has a bottle of the spray tan next to her on the bathroom counter.

Brit Manuela is using one hand to sweep her hair over to one side. Her brunette tresses are styled down in natural waves that cascade down her back. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photo, embracing her natural beauty.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day of going live, the post garnered more than 65,800 likes and upwards of 1,300 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture, while showing Brit Manuela with compliments and emoji.

“UM HELLO BOOTY GOALS,” one user raved, following the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“Damn girl! That bod,” wrote another user, including a hands raised emoji after the comment.

“Holy queen omfggg,” a third fan chimed in, adding a series of drooling emoji at the end of the message.