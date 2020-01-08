Robin Thicke’s Fiancé April Love Geary Flaunts Booty In Sizzling Vacation Photos On Instagram

April Love Geary is leaving little to the imagination with her Instagram posts while enjoying a tropical getaway with fiancé Robin Thicke.

The model took to the social media platform on Monday to post a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a striped bikini with thong-style bottoms that put her peachy derriere on full display.

April was photographed from the backside, her thick buns being the main focus of the shot and not the beautiful blue ocean from the background. She turned her head sideways to face the camera as she gave a sultry smile and sensual look.

The 25-year-old model left her highlighted tresses down, wet from swimming. She wore little makeup that consisted of filled-in brows and waterproof eyeliner. Her skin was basked in the sunlight which made her tanned skin glow.

As mentioned, the blue waters were seen from the backdrop as well as an array of sunbeds, tables, and umbrellas.

In the caption of the photo, the model tagged her outfit sponsor, Monday Swimwear, an online beachwear store based in Los Angeles, California.

April’s latest share was a big hit among her fans that it amassed over 8,000 likes and more than 200 comments in 24 hours of being live. Fellow celebrities and admirers from all over the globe complimented her in the comment section of the post, while other fans left an array of emoji.

“Omg sis,” a stunned Amber Rose commented on the photo, followed by five fire emoji.

“Amazing how we have all our booty hormones explode after babies lol,” one fan stated.

“Two babies did your body good!” a third Instagram user chimed in,

It seems like April has been enjoying her vacation and time in the sun a little too much as she posted several photos on the popular sharing site since the past week. On January 7, the model added another sexy update to her feed where she wore a tiny neon green bikini. Just like the recent, the model was photographed from her backside which enabled her to show off her curvy behind.

On the same day, the beauty shared an adorable photo where she was seen kissing her husband, musician Robin Thicke. She captioned the snap as “bae-cation,” and lastly, she shared a tantalizing photo where she donned a tight red bikini which showed off her incredible figure, even after having two kids.

The engaged couple shares two daughters together — one-year-old Mia and 11-month-old Lola. April got engaged to Robin in December 0f 2018.