‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Alleges Ex Andrew Glennon Lied About Son’s Dog Bite

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, are in a heated custody battle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber reportedly recent filed documents claiming Andrew interfered with her parenting time over the holidays. Now, a new report from TMZ sheds new light on the incident including details about an alleged dog bite that reportedly occurred.

According to the report, Andrew reportedly contacted Amber on Christmas Day to let her know about an incident that occurred in which their son was reportedly “nipped” by a family dog. Their son reportedly had to be seen at the emergency room for the nip. However, Amber claims she never received information about the emergency room visit and that she wasn’t shown a photo of the injury until three days after it allegedly occurred.

Reportedly, the photo that Amber received showed her son with a “black eye” as well as a “bandaged nose,” “indicating that the injury was more than a ‘nip.'”

The couple allegedly agreed not to share photos of their son on social media as part of their custody agreement, but Amber alleges that Andrew took to his Instagram account on New Year’s Eve and posted a photo of their young son.

According to the report, Amber wants Andrew held “in contempt of court” for the alleged custody violation. Since she alleges she did not receive her visitation with James over the holiday, she is also reportedly seeking more parenting time to “make up for” the lost time over Christmas. She is also asking that her legal expenses be paid for by Andrew.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon announced their relationship in late 2017. The two met while Amber was filming Marriage Boot Camp. Not long after going public with their relationship, Amber announced she was pregnant. She gave birth to her second child, baby James, in 2018. In July 2019, Amber was arrested for an alleged domestic attack against Andrew. Amber struck a plea deal which kept her out of jail. Since then, Amber and Andrew have been involved in the custody battle which includes Andrew wanting to relocate back to California.

Teen Mom OG is set to return to MTV sometime this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new season will talk about Amber’s arrest including her co-stars reactions to her arrest. Last year, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd traveled to Indiana to be there for Amber at one of her court hearings.