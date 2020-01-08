Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna ‘Snorts Cocaine’ In Bombshell Lawsuit, Seeks Full Custody Of Dream

The reality star alleges that his ex's bad behavior has negatively affected their 3-year-old daughter.

Rob Kardashian is seeking full custody of his daughter, Dream. In a bombshell new custody lawsuit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that he wants his ex, Blac Chyna, to have reduced parenting time with their 3-year-old daughter amid allegations that her partying is out of control.

In emergency legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rob accused Chyna of constantly partying when Dream is living in her house. The reality star alleged that his ex sometimes invites strangers to join her at home as she drinks large quantities of alcohol and “snorts cocaine.” Rob went onto allege that Chyna is drunk all the time. One of her former employees is cited as saying she spends nearly $600 per day on alcohol.

The Kardashian brother also alleged that Chyna has violent spells and has thrown knives and lit candles at people. Rob also claimed that Chyna’s bad parenting has directly affected Dream.

The docs claim that the little girl has reportedly started “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.”

Dream has also started using curse words, including the F-word, after constantly hearing the words at her mom’s house, Rob claims. He also says Dream often has dirty hair, teeth, and nails when he comes to pick her up.

Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian is also quoted in the legal paperwork. The mom of one supported her brother’s allegations and claims she has noticed a behavioral change in Dream when she has play dates with her Kardashian cousins. Khloe also claims that she heard little Dream say she doesn’t want to go back to her mom’s house.

In his lawsuit, Rob has requested that Blac Chyna’s time with Dream should be reduced to just weekend days under the supervision of a nanny. He also wants Blac Chyna to undergo drug and alcohol testing just before each visit with Dream.

Blac Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani vehemently denied Rob’s claims and vowed that her client would fight the damaging allegations against her, according to a statement posted by OK magazine.

“So Rob Kardashian — who has physically abused his significant other (Adrienne Bailon) on camera and has posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter Dream away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?” Cianr said. “And Khloe Kardashian — who has a DUI on her record — wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh please. Chyna will vigorously contest this latest, despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law — where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.”

OK revealed that while Rob filed an emergency motion seeking primary custody of Dream, the judge denied his motion and ordered him and Chyna to attend mediation to see if they can work out a suitable custody and visitation arrangement. The mediation date is set for February 10.

The custody drama comes amid recent reports that Rob Kardashian is looking at weight loss camps so he can be healthy for his little girl.