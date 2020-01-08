Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Marquita Pring Shows Off Figure In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Marquita Pring shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that shows she is in summer mode right in the middle of winter.

Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling photo of herself in a tiny bikini that showcases her curves in all their glory.

In the photo, Pring is sitting in a beach towel boasting a colorful zebra print as she enjoys a gorgeous sandy location with a towering rock in the background. Pring did not add a geotag with her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Pring is rocking a two-piece bathing suit featuring a leopard print in shades of green, blue and black. The bikini top boasts a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tie up around her neck. The top’s triangles are small, exposing Pring’s ample cleavage.

Pring teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides. The strings sit higher on her sides while the bikini sits low on her front, leaving her stomach fully on display. As she indicated via the tags and caption added to the photo, her swimsuit is from the partnership between Onia and DVF – Diane von Furstenberg.

Pring accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a blue-green scrunchie that matches her bikini. Her hair is pulled up in a top bun. The model is sitting with her legs swept to one sides and arms out, showcasing her swimsuit. She is looking down as she smiles for the shot.

The photo proved to be a success with her 112,000 Instagram followers. Within about a day of being published, the post garnered more than 6,100 likes and upwards of 54 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Pring’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“FLAMES FLAMES FLAMES,” one user wrote.

“Nice body,” chimed in another, trailing the words with a red heart, a kiss mark and a fire emoji.

“Oh gurl! Das it!” a third fan raved, adding a fire, a red heart and a thumbs up emoji at the end of the message.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Sports Illustrated announced in October that Pring would be joining the magazine as a rookie for its 2020 edition. Pring jetted off to the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, which is where the first group of models went for the first shoot for next year’s issue.