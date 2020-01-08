Australian Beauty Olivia Mathers Flaunts Figure In Skimpy, Leopard-Print Bikini

Australian model Olivia Mathers looked to be having a fabulous time while enjoying the sun in her latest Instagram update. The beauty sizzled as she lounged in a skimpy, leopard-print bikini.

Olivia was on a sandy beach somewhere on the Gold Coast, according to the geotag on the post. She sat on a white towel with fringe on the ends. There were little distractions in the photo, as it showed Olivia, the towel and a large sun hat on the sand.

Olivia’s updae consisted of two photos that showed her posing on the towel. The snaps were taken from an angle that was above her, giving her followers a good look at her fit physique as she sat with her feet buried in the sand.

The stunner’s bikini top had a wide, plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were high cut and highlighted her long, lean legs. Olivia’s bronze skin looked flawless as it popped against the white towel.

In the first picture, the model leaned back on her hands with her legs extended. Her torso was twisted just slightly, accentuating her small waist. The angle of the shot gave her fans a look at her chest and curvy hips. She gave the camera a serious look while raising on knee slightly.

The second snap captured Olivia with a big smile on her face. The pose was similar to the first photo as she leaned back on her hands.

The beauty wore her hair down. She went with a light application of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She added some bling to her look with a pair of sparkly earrings.

In the caption, she wished her followers peace while mentioning the swimsuit came from White Fox Boutique.

“You are perfection,” said one follower.

“Omg this is so beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous as always!!” commented a third fan.

Olivia has a body worthy of envy, and she likes to show it off. She gives her Instagram fans plenty to get excited about as it seems her favorite kind of outfit is a bikini. Her page is filled with her wearing an array of swimsuits that seem to be made for her body.

That’s not to say that the beauty doesn’t like to wear other articles of clothing. She recently looked gorgeous in a form-fitting dress while enjoying a glass of wine. Whatever she decides to wear, her followers can count on her looking sensational.