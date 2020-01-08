Devin Brugman Soaks Up The Sun In High-Cut, Snake-Print Bikini On Instagram

Devin Brugman has been enjoying a vacation in Tulum for the past week, and her fans have been enjoying all of her vacation photos on Instagram. The Monday Swimwear founder shared her latest series of stunning photos on Tuesday. In one of the shots, Devin rocked an ultra-tiny snake-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Devin standing in the beautiful blue ocean as a small wave was about to crash into her. In the distance, a rock formation could be seen by the shoreline. It appeared to be a beautifully clear day with few clouds as the sun shined down on the model.

Devin looked ready to soak up the rays in a cream- and tan-colored, snakeskin-printed two-piece. Her top featured an incredibly low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. Devin’s rock-hard, tanned abs were on full display between the top and a matching, high-cut bikini bottom. The bikini’s thin straps sat up high above her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure and showed off her long, lean legs.

Devin accessorized her beach look with a pair of big, black sunglasses and a dainty, white necklace. She appeared to be rocking a natural, makeup-free face, though Devin hardly needed any with her natural beauty. She must have gone for a swim before the photo was snapped, as her long, dark fell down her shoulders and back in soaking wet waves.

The model posed with one leg in front of the other and her arms swinging at her sides. She appeared to be flexing her tummy slightly to further show off her abs. Devin flashed her genuine smile at the camera.

Devin added a few other vacation moments in her post, including a video of the crashing waves, a photo of herself and Daniel Yaro in snorkeling gear, and a video of herself doing a relaxing yoga routine in a red bikini.

The post garnered more than 31,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under 12 hours, proving to be a hit with Devin’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“O-M-G!! You define beauty, glamour and elegance. You are a [gift emoji] from the Gods,” one fan said.

“You look fab darling stay sweet always,” another user added with red hearts.

Several different gorgeous bikinis from Monday Swimwear have made an appearance on Devin’s vacation in Mexico, including a tiny, cheetah-print string two-piece, and her fans have been loving them.