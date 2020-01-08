‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Rally To Nominate Pro Alan Bersten As Star Of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25

Dancing with the Stars fans are rallying to nominate pro dancer Alan Bersten as the star of the next season of ABC’s The Bachelor. This follows a series of sweet social media posts where he was seen alongside his mirrorball-winning partner, Hannah Brown, at the show’s infamous mansion.

Alan posted a series of four images to his Instagram page, including pics where he was posing with a set of women’s dance shoes, standing alongside Hannah and series host Chris Harrison, doing a sweet kick and placing Hannah into a dramatic dance dip.

Alan quipped in the caption, “Will you accept these shoes?” in the throwback pics from when Hannah was first announced as a competitor for the 28th season of the ABC reality dance series.

Fans took these cute images as a way to informally nominate the handsome pro as the next star of the franchise. This season of the show stars Peter Weber as the man looking for love among 30 female hopefuls.

Many of Alan’s fans would love to see him in a romantic relationship. He previously dated partner Alexis Ren when the social media star appeared on the 27th season of Dancing with the Stars. He has also been linked to Hannah, although neither has confirmed a relationship.

“I vote for Alan as the next Bachelor!” said a fan of the professional dancer.

This statement prompted over 100 responses in the comments section to the photos posted below.

“I fully support this but get girls that are not looking for fame. I’m sure Hannah Brown has the hookups and can make this happen. Alan needs a good girl to find. It’s time,” said a second fan of his.

“He would be awesome! Such a great guy” remarked a third fan.

Another admirer remarked that if Alan was nominated as the next Bachelor, then former DWTS pro Sharna Burgess should be named the next Bachelorette.

Alan looked dashing in the sequence of images. He wore a stunning dark blue suit with a white shirt and coordinating tie in the photos, where he posed alongside an equally dapper Chris Harrison.

Hannah wore a strapless brown dress with a coordinating pattern of lighter brown flowers. The short and flirty garment showed off the former beauty queen’s tiny waist and billowed out into a princess-style bottom, with an overlay of sheer material that went past the hem of the dress to form an illusion bottom which reached the tops of her knees. With that, she sported high-heeled shoes with an ankle strap.

Hannah can be seen on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.