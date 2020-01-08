‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Scandalous Green Swimsuit For Throwback Photo

Haley Kalil shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that suggests she is reminiscing about her 2019 photo shoot for Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue.

Late on Tuesday, January 7, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a throwback photo from her shoot in which she sizzles in a tiny swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Kalil is seen posing in front of the ocean. She is dripping wet, suggesting she had been shooting in the water before having this picture taken. While Kalil did not add a geotag to her post, she shot her spread for Sports Illustrated in Kenya last year.

Kalil is wearing a one-piece bathing suit in a bright green color that contrasts with the red of her hair and her freckles. The suit features two thick straps that go over her shoulders and are responsible for covering her breasts. The swimsuit has a very low-cut neckline that dips past her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display, including a lot of sideboob.

The suit boasts a zipper at the front, which is zipped all the way up. The piece has textured details in white across its left side. According to Sports Illustrated‘s website, the suit Kalil is rocking is from Dolores Cortes.

Kalil is standing with her legs apart in a fierce pose. She has both of her arms up as she grabs her hair behind her head. Kalil is looking at the camera straight-on as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker. Her lips are parted in a seductive and defiant way.

The post was an immediate success with Kalil’s 287,000-plus Instagram fans. In just a few hours of going live, the photo garnered more than 10,000 likes and upwards of 120 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise the beauty of the shot, while showering Kalil with compliments and emoji.

“My phone screen melted,” one user wrote, including a string of fire emoji with the comment.

“Such a queen,” wrote another one, trailing the words with a crying emoji and a red heart.

“Uhm OH KAY!!” a third fan chimed in, adding a drooling emoji and beers cheering at the end of the message.

Last year marked Kalil’s second year with the magazine.

“The past two years have been incredibly life changing and I owe it all to the SI Swimsuit team,” she told Sports Illustrated.