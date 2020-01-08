Kylie Jenner Stuns In Gorgeous Pregnancy Throwback Photo, Reveals Disbelief Over Stormi’s Second Birthday

Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about about pregnancy with her latest throwback Instagram photo. The reality star delighted fans when she shared the cute picture to her account on Tuesday.

In the snap, Kylie is seen showing off her heavily pregnant belly as she posed for the camera with a seductive stare on her face. The makeup mogul wore a black off-the-shoulder crop top that flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms, as well as her bare baby bump.

The shirt boasted black buttons down the front, and Kylie paired the skimpy top with some maroon sweatpants that showcased her curvy hips.

Kylie wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She brought one hand up to her face to push her hair behind her ear, while the other hand rested on her pregnant stomach.

The brunette beauty donned a full face of makeup in the shot, sporting sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her famously plumped lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Kylie admits that she’s in disbelief over her baby girl, Stormi Webster, approaching her second birthday. The little girl was born in February 2018 to Kylie and her then boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who opted to keep the pregnancy a secret until after the birth.

Meanwhile, many of Kylie’s over 156 million followers went wild for the pregnancy throwback, clicking the like button more than 9.1 million times and leaving over 39,000 comments within the first ten hours after the photo was shared to her account.

However, some fans were fooled by the snap, thinking it may have been a current photo and that Kylie could be expecting her second child.

“Omg I thought you were pregnant again! I was about to be shook! Stunning,” one of the TV personality’s followers wrote.

“Omg I thought she was announcing another pregnancy, nearly lost my mind,” another fan stated.

“I seriously thought you were pregnant again,” a third social media user admitted.

“Before I read the caption I thought OMG another baby,” a fourth comment read.

However, the billionaire’s recent fishnet bodysuit photo proves that she’s not expecting baby number two.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination as she flaunted her hourglass curves in the racy dress just one day before posting the pregnant throwback snap.