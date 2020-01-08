Paula Manzanal Flaunts Figure In Tube Top & Tight Vinyl Pants

Model Paula Manzanal has a fabulous figure, and on Wednesday she showed it off in her latest Instagram update. The beauty paired a black tube top with a pair of pink vinyl pants for a sexy look that had her fans drooling.

Paula’s update consisted of two photos that gave her followers a good look at her front side and backside in the ensemble. She appeared to be standing in a doorway that faced a deck.

In one snap, Paula stood with her back to the camera at a slight angle. The photo gave her fans a rear view of her fit physique in the outfit. More specifically, it showcased her perky derrière in the pants that fit her booty like a glove. The pants had a high rise — a fit the accentuated her small waist. She turned to look at the camera, giving her followers a peek at her chest in the skimpy top. She was holding a black jacket in her arms.

The second picture showed Paula from a front view. She was wearing the jacket over her outfit with the belt cinched around her waist. She kept the front of the jacket open enough to show off the front of her outfit. A bit of cleavage peeked out from above the top as she leaned one arm on the deck railing and gave the camera a slight smile. She looked like she was about to head out the door for a night on the town.

Paula wore her hair parted down the middle and straight over her shoulders. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes and a touch of blush on her cheeks. She also wore a mauve color on her lips. She added a bit of bling to her look with a dainty gold necklace. She completed the look with a frosted color on her nails.

In the caption, Paula said the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to love seeing her in the tight pants. Many of the comments were written in Spanish, but some of the stunner’s English-speaking fans weighed in.

“You’re so adorable,” one admirer wrote.

“Such a hottie,” said a second fan.

“Your curves are amazing,” a third follower commented.

Paula does have incredible curves, and she likes to flaunt them on social media. Last month, she looked smoking hot in a two-piece dress with a thigh-high slit. More recently, she looked sensational in a flirty white mini dress.