Colombian Bombshell Sara Orrego Wears Nothing But Bottoms In Hot New Photo

Sara Orrego is sending her 1.3 million Instagram fans into a frenzy with her most recent update.

Late on Tuesday, January 7, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself wearing very little clothing, and her followers can barely contain themselves.

While the shot is a bit too racy to share here, those wishing to take a peek can do so here. In the shot, Orrego is posing in front of a brown backdrop as she stands fully topless. The model is bending her arms over her chest to censor the snapshot and keep it within Instagram’s community guidelines, while still showing quite a lot of skin.

On her lower body, Orrego is wearing a stylish pair of bottoms that could be a skirt, shorts or pants boasting a checkered print in black, white and gray. The bottoms sit above her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection closely. The fit of the garment is loose, which highlights the tightness of her torso. The bottoms also include a built-in belt that ties up at the front into a knot that dangles onto her stomach.

Orrego did not include any tags with her post to indicate what she is wearing or what she shot the photo for.

Orrego has her brunette hair in a perfect middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her makeup consists of a gorgeous golden brown smoky eye complete with eyeliner and mascara, in addition to a light pink shade on her lips. Bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her followers. In just a few hours, the post racked up more than 95,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share how they feel about the shot, showering her with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the messages were in Spanish, though English commenters also left their mark.

“Wow!” one user simply wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous shot,” said another fan, also adding a red heart at the end of the message.

As those who follow Orrego will know, this isn’t the first time the South American beauty stuns her fans with a daring picture. While she is great at mixing things up on her feed with photos of her work and daily life, she also often posts snapshots of herself in bikinis that showcase her incredible figure.