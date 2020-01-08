Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Baby Bump In A Crop Top As Due Date Approaches

Getty Images for The Hairt-Tique by Phil on Hair

Christina put her bare baby bump on show in stunning new photos.

Christina Milian proudly showed off her growing baby bump in new snaps shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning singer and actress slipped into a fun and sparkly crop top as she celebrated her impending arrival alongside her French boyfriend, singer Matt Pokora, at their baby shower with a number of their closest and friends and family.

In the gorgeous new shots posted to her Instagram account on January 6, Christina gave a glimpse at her bare baby bump as she rocked the light brown plunging crop top with a pair of high-waisted pants in the same sparkly material.

The bottoms stretched up to her waist to cover some of her bump, though fans still got a look at her growing middle as she sported a matching cardigan that was loosely tied around the top of her bump.

The 38-year-old – who’s expecting a baby boy – looked years younger than her actual age as she glowed while celebrating her second pregnancy in Westwood, Los Angeles.

Christina had her long dark hair curly and down as she mingled with her nearest and dearest, while she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings in both ears.

The upload actually featured a number of different shots from the shower, with the first showing the talented star cuddling up to Matt with left hand resting on his shoulder and her right on her growing bump.

In the caption, the pregnant star shared a sweet message for all those who attended the shower and for those who couldn’t make it as she admitted that she could “feel the love big time.”

Though Christina hasn’t explicitly revealed her due date to the world, it’s thought the “Dip It Low” singer could be set to give birth to her second child almost any day now. PopSugar reports that her due date is thought to be sometime around the end of the month.

She also hinted at the impending arrival in her caption, as the beauty admitted that “time is ticking” in her pregnancy.

Her impending arrival marks Christina’s first child with Matt, while she’s also mom to 9-year-old daughter Violet who she shares with music producer The-Dream.

In the comments section of her latest upload, fans gushed over how stunning the “Whatever U Want” singer looked as she flashed her baby bump to the world.

“Gorgeous [mom],” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another told the singer and actress that they thought she had “the cutest baby bump.”

“God you haven’t aged since the 90s what the hell if anything you’ve gotten younger,” a third comment read, with eye heart and fire emoji.

Christina’s gorgeous collection of photos has received more than 301,000 likes and came shortly after the pregnant beauty proudly showed off her baby bump with a Henna tattoo that covered her tummy last month.