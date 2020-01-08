‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Sizzles In Lace Corset: ‘Waiting For My Food Delivery’

Robin Holzken shared a hot new update to her Instagram page, and her nearly 400,000 fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sexy snapshot of herself in a stylish lingerie set. She paired her post with a humorous caption in which she joked this is was her waiting for her food delivery to arrive.

In the photo, Holzken is seen behind a glass window as she leans forward as if to see what’s going on outside. The Dutch stunner is rocking a two-piece set in light gray set that highlights her incredible figure. Its top resembles a corset, with an open front that comes together in a series of light pink clasps. The top also features an underwire structure that pushes against her chest, helping accentuate the curves of her torso. Its spaghetti straps go over her shoulders in a delicate way.

Holzken teamed her top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that sit just over her bellybutton, while sitting straight across her hips. The model’s slender midsection and toned upper abs are fully visible in the shot. As the tags she added to the photo suggest, her lingerie is from For Love and Demons, a Los Angeles-based label that specializes in lingerie and fashion.

Holzken completed her look with a headband that ties into a knot at the top of her head, with large bands falling onto the sides in a vintage way. The model has her brunette tresses styled down in loose waves that fall over her shoulders.

Holzken has her head turned to the side as she shoots an intense look at a point outside of the frame. Her lips are parted in a seductive way. Her makeup is hard to see because she is behind a glass, and thus its reflections blur her face slightly.

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. In under a day of going live, the post garnered more than 13,100 likes and upwards of 113 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Holzken’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Bella robin,” wrote one user, trailing the message with a series of cat with heart eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness!!! That looks amazing!!! I love it and I love you! You are such a role model for me [red heart emoji] Thank you so much [red heart emoji] Also your hair looks amazing! What hair products are you using???” raved another fan.