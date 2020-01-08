Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Flaunts Pert Derriere In White Thong Bikini

Madi Edwards gave her 705,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that proved hard to be ignored.

The post was shared on Wednesday, and has earned nothing but love since going live on her page. In the photo, the Australian bombshell was seen standing knee-deep in the ocean during a beautiful day at Kirra Beach in Queensland.

The camera was positioned behind the model to offer the audience a good look at her curvaceous backside, and despite not seeing her face, there was no doubt that it was Madi rocking the minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Madi sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty white thong bikini that did way more showing than covering up. She had her toned arms slightly lifted as the photo was snapped, teasing a glimpse at the frontside of her bikini top that clung to her voluptuous assets in all of the right ways. It also boasted thin straps, and tied high up on her back in a dainty bow to show off an ample amount of her deep, all-over tan — though that was just the beginning of the stunner’s skin-baring display.

Upping the ante of Madi’s beach day ensemble was the two-piece set’s matching bottoms that provided coverage only to what was necessary. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky thong style that left the Aussie beauty’s pert derriere exposed nearly in its entirety, making for a seriously NSFW display. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high up on Madi’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also allowing her to showcase a glimpse of her long, sculpted legs.

Madi wore her dirty blond tresses down in messy, beachy waves that were damp from her time splashing around in the ocean. She did not appear to have added an accessories to her barely-there ensemble, letting her smoking hot bikini body and dangerous curves take center stage.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the like and comment features on the social media sensation’s new Instagram upload. After just two hours of going live to the platform, it has been double tapped over 6,800 times — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous, lovely pic,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi had the “best bum.”

“You’re a really great woman. You have a great physique, honey,” commented a third.

Madi is far from shy about showing off her flawless figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her working on her tan in another minuscule thong bikini that did nothing her nothing but favors. Her followers had nothing but love for the look, which, to date, has earned more than 26,000 likes.