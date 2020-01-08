WWE News: Superstar Claims To Be ‘Done With Wrestling’ Following ‘Monday Night Raw’ Setback

On the latest episode of WWE‘s Monday Night Raw, Sarah Logan appeared on the show for the first time since July of last year. The superstar was booked to face Charlotte Flair and tried to take advantage of her opponent before the match by attacking her. In the end, Flair got the better of Logan and stood tall, which prompted the latter to take to Twitter to voice her frustrations.

“I’m done wrestling,” wrote Logan in the caption of a retweet, which shared a video of her segment with Flair. This led some of her followers to speculate that she’s retiring from in-ring competition, though it’s more likely that the tweet is a work that will lead to a fresh storyline for her character.

The segment echoes a similar situation that took place on an episode of SmackDown Live last year that involved Liv Morgan, Logan’s former teammate in the Riott Squad faction. After losing to Flair, she announced that she’d be taking time off to find herself, only to return to WWE on last week’s episode of the red brand show, interrupting a wedding ceremony and declaring her love for Lana.

The former Riott Squad members have struggled to find momentum since the stable disbanded in 2019. However, WWE might finally be turning their attention to Logan now that Morgan is back on television, and it’s possible that her character will also be given an unexpected makeover.

Logan has been on a losing streak on WWE television lately. During her hiatus from Monday Night Raw, she’s appeared on Main Event, most recently in a match against Chelsea Green. While’s it not rare for some superstars to serve as enhancement talents, Morgan’s streak of bad luck in the ring seems part of a storyline plan that will lead to her changing her tactics to pick up victories.

Her behavior on the latest episode of the red brand’s flagship show was unhinged. WrestleTalk speculates that her new character will be vicious, but due to the lack of fan interest in her during this week’s segment, it remains to be seen if she’ll gain any momentum going forward.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, WWE has come under fire from superstars within the company over its treatment of the women’s division. Former Champion Paige believes that the same performers are given all of the opportunities, which has resulted in several talented superstars being relegated to the sidelines. The lack of fan investment in Logan is arguably a symptom of WWE’s apathy shown toward her in recent months.