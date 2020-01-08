Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows In A Tiny String Bikini In The Maldives

The 23-year-old showed stunned during a trip to the beach.

Madonna‘s 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon seriously stunned in a set of sizzling new bikini snaps posted online this week. The model looked every inch the superstar as she enjoyed a sunny vacation in the Maldives and rocked a pretty tiny string bikini when she hit the beach with her boyfriend during a trip with her mom and five siblings.

The red-hot photos, which can be seen exclusively via The Daily Mail, show the beauty as she put her seriously fit and toned body on full display while spending some time on the white sands of the idyllic vacation destination.

Lourdes wowed as she rocked a tiny triangular bikini top that didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The skimpy bikini top was made up of tiny triangles of bright yellow material that were held together with thin pink strings that tied into a halterneck behind her neck and also stretched behind her back.

The beauty went for a mismatched look while walking along the tropical beach.

Lourdes paired the yellow top with a pair of white string bottoms, with an ornate design and the same thin pink strings that were this time tied into large bows over both of her hips. Candid snaps taken as the twosome walked hand in hand back to their sunlongers showed that the bottoms were pretty revealing as she flashed part of her booty to the camera.

The bikini look perfectly showed off not only the model and fashion designer’s uber toned body – including her long, toned legs and her slim waist – but also her impressive all-over tan.

The beauty had her long dark hair textured and flowing down past her shoulders while she chatted and held hands with a mystery man who went shirtless in a pair of blue swim shorts.

The twosome looked happy as they enjoyed some quality time together in the sunshine. They waded into the water together and were also spotted chatting as they sat down on the sand in front of the ocean.

Madonna wasn’t seen in the new paparazzi photos, though The Daily Mail reported that the pop icon is also in the Maldives with her daughter and her other children, 19-year-old Rocco, 14-year-old David, 13-year-old Mercy, and 7-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

The “Vogue” singer has been sharing updates from the family trip with her fans via social media.

The latest bikini snaps come shortly after Lourdes was last photographed looking gorgeous in a two-piece just before Christmas.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the star was last spotted rocking another plunging yellow bikini during another family vacation.

That time, she sizzled while doing some sunbathing in the Sunshine State as she showed off her fit body while spending some time getting her tan on in Miami, Florida.