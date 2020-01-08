Lisa Vanderpump Disses Bravo For Not Paying For ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Party, Thanks Randall Emmett For Stepping Up

The 'Vanderpump Rules' queen bee thanked the new cast member for paying for a premiere party that Bravo should have hosted.

Lisa Vanderpump has a bone to pick with Bravo. The Vanderpump Rules star put the network on blast at the show’s Season 8 premiere party by revealing that Bravo execs didn’t foot the bill for the lavish bash.

In a video posted by TMZ, Lisa took a jab at Bravo as she thanked new Vanderpump Rules cast member Randall Emmett for stepping up to pay for the premiere party, which was held at Hyde on Sunset on Monday night. During the cast party, Lisa grabbed the mic to thank Emmett for footing the bill for the bash after the wealthy filmmaker urged attendees to “drink all the alcohol and eat all the food” that was available.

“I just really want to thank you for being so generous and gracious and doing what Bravo should have done with this,” Lisa told Emmett. She described Randall as “an amazing individual” and added that she can’t wait to see him at the Oscars.

An insider told TMZ that Emmett and his company Emmett Furla Films and 310 Nutrition spent about $50,000 to throw the Vanderpump Rules cast and crew the sweet premiere party complete with an open bar and entertainment by hop hop star Too Short.

Emmett, who is the fiance of Vanderpump Rules veteran Lala Kent, recently joined the cast of the Bravo reality show for Season 8. While he’s new to reality TV, Emmett is known for his hit films, including 2 Guns, Gotti, and The Irishman.

Vanderpump also paid tribute to the Vanderpump Rules cast as she got emotional during her speech. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she doesn’t know where the time has gone, but noted that the original cast shares 300 episodes together.

Emmett gave thanks right back to LVP. He described the success of the long-running reality show as “lightning in a bottle.”

“I can’t believe how gracious you all were to me to let me into this tight-knit family,” Randall said. “The crew, the cast. Lisa thank you for being my friend. You are a f*cking queen… And Lala, obviously, you’re my queen.”

It’s clear that Lisa loves the new Vanderpump Rules cast member, so their lovefest will surely continue as the show plays out this season. In addition to Emmett, the eighth season of the Bravo reality show features new cast members who are employees of Lisa’s restaurants SUR and Tom Tom, including Raquel Leviss, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Dayna Kathan.