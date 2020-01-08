Australian Bombshell Nicole Thorne Showcases Fabulous Figure In Skimpy Teal Lace Lingerie

Nicole Thorne left little to the imagination in a revealing teal lace lingerie for her newest Instagram photo. The stunner’s update included two photos that showed off her voluptuous chest and toned physique.

In the first photo, the Australian model was seen facing a full-length mirror while taking a selfie. She looked at her phone’s screen, slightly smiling as she captured the shot. As if to tease her fans, she tugged on her waist cincher’s strap.

The thin, delicate lace details on Nicole’s bra barely covered in nipples, and the overall undergarment showed the fullness of her breasts. The thong panties provided more visual coverage for her admirers as it was so tiny and almost see-through. The thin waist straps hugged her slender hips and taut stomach.

The next snapshot showed an almost full-body shot of the model. She still looked through her cellphone’s screen, as she pouted her lips to give a sultry look.

A fireplace was seen at the backdrop with a mirror and tiny decorations on top. In the caption, the brunette beauty tagged online retail giant, Fashion Nova as her outfit sponsor. According to the geotag, the model was in her hometown in Brisbane, Australia.

Nicole’s glamorous makeup look consisted of filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, falsies with thick mascara, contour, bronzer to match her slightly tanned skin, a hint of peach blush, and a mauve shade of lipstick on her lips.

The model’s long locks were parted down the middle and fell in loose waves down her shoulders and back. To complete the look, she painted her perfectly-manicured nails black.

Nicole has an astonishing following of over 1.2 million followers who cannot get enough of the influencer’s tantalizing photos. This particular snapshot proved to be no different. It has already garnered more than 31,000 likes in 24 hours since it was posted. Fans went to the comment section of the post to shower the model with compliments, while other admirers showed their love by commenting with an assortment of emoji.

“Beautiful lingerie, magnificent lady, gorgeous underboobs!” one follower commented.

“I love the photo on the right,” a second Instagram user added along with a red heart emoji.

“What a lovely perfectly tanned and gorgeous lady!” complimented a third follower.

“True what they say about Australian women, Love. U.S Marines always fall in love with them because they’re so amazingly beautiful. You are incredibly gorgeous!” a fourth one added.

Back in November, Nicole treated her fans to a sultry update where she could be seen wearing a tiger-print bikini that flaunted her curves and assets.