‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Liam Stuns Steffy With A Full Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will stun Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a full confession, per The TV Watercooler.

Liam has always worn his heart on his sleeve and will tell Steffy what really happened. It appears as if the situation will be too much for Liam to bear and he will need to make an admission.

During the week of January 6, Liam will propose to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, the proposal will turn sour after Liam delivers an ultimatum. When Hope doesn’t immediately agree to be Liam’s wife, he will rush out of the cabin. Of course, he will be hurt and angry that the woman he loves doesn’t give up everything to be his wife.

After a face-off with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he will turn to Steffy. But before Liam gets to Steffy, Thomas will whisper a few words in his sister’s ear. He will manipulate Steffy into thinking that Liam wants to be with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that Steffy will be in her lingerie when Hope arrives at the cliff house. It seems as if Thomas will stage the scene so that Hope will immediately think that something happened between Liam and Steffy. In fact, something may indeed have happened between the ex-couple and Hope may even walk in on them in an intimate embrace.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Hope will be devastated. She cannot believe that after all this time, she is still competing against Steffy for Liam’s attention. She will be shattered and flee the scene.

It is at this point that Liam will make his confession. He will tell Steffy that he proposed to Hope. He may even admit that Hope was not keen on marrying him after he delivered his condition. He will then tell a shocked Steffy that he asked Hope to cut ties with Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Of course, Steffy will be stunned. She knows that one can form a maternal bond with a child that is not biologically yours. In fact, she loved Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), when she believed that she was her adopted daughter as if she was her own flesh and blood.

Steffy may blast Liam and let him know what she thinks of him. She may also realize that Thomas once again manipulated her.