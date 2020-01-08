Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of White Lace-Up Crop Top

Anastasiya Kvitko has curves in all the right places and she proved it when she took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The blonde bombshell looked smoking hot wearing in a white top that showed off way too much skin.

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” wore a white crop top which was just a little too small for her. In fact, she was busting out of the lace-up crop top which barely contained her assets. Those who follow Kvitko know that she has been blessed with an ample bosom and a massive booty, and that she proudly flaunts both whenever she can.

The multi-photo post depicts Kvitko flaunting her cleavage. In both pics, she leaves very little to the imagination as she puts her boobs on display. Kvitko’s white top had a tiny capped sleeve and a scooped out neckline that exposed her sun-kissed skin. The top stopped just below her rib cage and showed off her tiny waist and stomach.

In the first pic, the stunner tugged on her hair while staring at the camera. In the second snap, Kvitko leaned forward, cocked her head to the side, and pouted. The influencer definitely knows how to work a camera and the comments proved that she caught her fans’ attention.

Kvitko wore her long blonde hair in a middle path. She allowed her shiny mane of locks to cascade down the side of her breasts and back. She also wore a full face of make-up opting for a bold brow, lashings of mascara, and nude lips.

The 25-year-old has a massive following of over 10.4 million people on Instagram alone. This is partly because she regularly updates her page with sexy NSFW photos that show the model in the sexiest poses. Kvitko isn’t shy and parades her hourglass figure for all that its worth.

This particular image has already racked up over 84,000 views in the three hours since she shared it. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the photo and posted heart, fire, and smiley emoji to show their appreciation. Others simply had to put their thoughts in words.

In response to Kvikto’s caption, many fans responded that her blonde hair or eyes caught their attention. But some could not choose a particular feature. “What doesn’t catch my attention…” said one. While another got pretty specific and stated, “First thing was the cleavage then your pretty white teeth.”

Of course, there’s always one person who loves to tease.

“It’s not ur booty, its ur Beauty,” he joked.